ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RG&E and NYSEG’s COVID-19 and winter-related pauses on service disconnections ended, as well as their late payment charge suspensions.

With these pauses and suspensions being over, both utilities are urging customers with unpaid bills to act now to avoid disconnection.

According to both companies, only a small percentage of their customers have a debt over 6 days due, but the amount of that debt totals over $180 million.

The two companies said that they will only disconnect customers if they do not take action on their bills. Customers are asked to call their respective customer service numbers for any assistance.

However, the two companies are facing backlash from customers for their customer service and billing issues. Some customers have complained of long wait periods to hear back from RG&E while some customers say they are paying more than they should on their bills.

The New York State Public Service Commission is investigating both RG&E and NYSEG after a spike in these customer complaints. RG&E and NYSEG add that the measures they are putting in place to help customers were required by the commission.