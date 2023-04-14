ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RG&E announced that they will be launching a mobile customer service unit on Friday.

According to the company, the program is meant to connect with RG&E customers in their community to inform them of their services, answer questions, and help them with their needs. The mobile unit won’t accept payments but will assist customers with their bills.

The mobile unit will be set up at 10 a.m. at the David F. Gantt Recreation Center and will run until 2 p.m. After the event, RG&E said they will then work with community leaders to determine the success of the program and to plan any future mobile events.

RG&E says they maintain their commitment to their customers and their concerns. Many RG&E customers have experienced issues with the company’s customer service and bills, which led to the Public Service Commission conducting an investigation.

The company says it will focus on working to improve the customer service experience and come back to a steady state this year.