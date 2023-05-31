ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RG&E announced that they will be hosting two open houses in Gates and Irondequoit on the upcoming installations of smart meters in Monroe County.

The two open houses will present residents and business officials with information on the installations: what the work will be like, how long the installations take, and how the meters will benefit their customers.

The open houses will be held at Gates Town Hall on Wednesday, May 31, while the next open house will be held at Irondequoit Public Library on Thursday, June 1. Both open houses will go from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

RG&E first announced they will be installing smart meters back in February. According to the utility, the meters will send information directly to RG&E instead of them sending a meter reader out to read the meter.

RG&E says that the new meters will help with energy use and their bills. This comes as the utility is under investigation by the New York State Department of Public Service for alleged mismanagement of its billing systems.