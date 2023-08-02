ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RG&E will be continuing its customer service pop-up events through the month of August.

According to RG&E, the purpose of these events is to answer questions and help customers in regard to billing issues, smart meters, and termination notices.

Last month, the Public Service Commission announced that neither RG&E nor NYSEG met the four metric targets for customer service — as a result, RG&E had a negative adjustment of $8.72M and NYSEG had a $5.9M negative adjustment.

The list of pop-up events in the month of August can be found below:

Puerto Rican Fest — August 3 from 6-8:30 p.m.

Lifespan of Greater Rochester — August 8 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Midday Bash — August 9 from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. OR August 23 from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

August 23 from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Rochester Air Show — August 12-13 from 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Gantt R-Center — August 16 from 4-7 p.m.

Clarissa Street Festival — August 19 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

10th Annual Bookbag Drive at Rochester Sports Complex — August 19 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Movies with a Downtown View — August 25 at 7 p.m.

The utility first started these in-person, customer service pop-up events after the Department of Public Service expanded its investigation into RG&E’s billing and customer service issues. Some customers say that they had difficulty getting ahold of a customer service rep and others claim they were overcharged on their bills.