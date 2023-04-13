ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RG&E’s parent company Avangrid announced that customers will receive a Google smart thermostat at little to no cost — if they enroll in their demand response programs.

The company says that this is a part of their Earth Day promotion — customers of both NYSEG and RG&E who enroll in the Smart Savings Rewards programs will receive the thermostat for no cost.

According to Avangrid, those who are participating in these programs will allow their respective utilities to make limited temperature adjustments through the smart thermostats from the beginning of May until the end of September. The company says this is to reduce electricity use during the summer season.

Those who are participating, but wish to opt out of the automatic adjustments, are allowed to opt out of these adjustments. However, the customers that participate will receive a bill credit.

This offer also comes as RG&E is preparing to install smart meters for residents and businesses in an attempt to reduce billing costs. This is after the company received backlash over billing issues, with customers saying they are receiving bills higher than they should be.

In addition, the New York Department of Public Service is continuing its investigation into NYSEG and RG&E over customer complaints of billing and customer information.