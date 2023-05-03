ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RG&E announced they will be continuing to host more pop-up events following the pilot event in Rochester.

The first event was held in an effort to meet with customers and to help with their needs as the utility received backlash from customers with their customer service and billing issues.

RG&E said that more pop-ups will take place throughout the Spring and Summer to assist customers with questions about their bills. The full schedule of events is as follows:

Tuesday, May 9 : Penfield Town Offices.

: Penfield Town Offices. Friday, May 19 : 400 West Avenue.

: 400 West Avenue. Saturday, May 20: The Lilac Festival.

The series of pop-up events comes as RG&E and NYSEG are under investigation by the Department of Public Service after the department experienced an increase in customer complaints about the two companies.