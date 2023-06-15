ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RG&E announced the schedule for its summer series of customer service pop-up events Thursday.

June 17: Rochester Juneteenth Festival, Court and Chestnut Streets, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 21: Baden Street Settlement, Rochester, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

June 24: Summer BBQ Kickoff, Jones Square Park, Rochester, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 26: Connected Communities, New City Café, Rochester, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The pop-ups come after RG&E proposed a plan to raise electric rates 16% and gas rates by just under 11% over the next three years. RG&E most recently held a pop-up event last week.