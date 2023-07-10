ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RG&E announced that Henrietta residents can expect to see a Community Choice Aggregation this week.

According to RG&E, a community choice aggregation — or CCA — will allow municipalities to procure energy supply services for a community’s residents and businesses as long as they are eligible.

For Henrietta, the CCA is titled “Monroe Community Power.” Eligible residents will expect to see a letter from the town explaining details about the CCA, as well as pricing, options, and procedures.

The letter will also detail instructions for eligible residents who wish to opt out of the program. After the transfer has been completed, they will need to contact the CCA’s Energy Services Company to end the participation and for any penalties.

RG&E says that the Town of Penfield and the City of Rochester have chosen CCA. Both of their Energy Services Companies are Constellation New Energy.