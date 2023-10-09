ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Public Service Commission will be holding a vote during its session on Thursday on whether to approve a proposed rate hike from RG&E and NYSEG.

In June 2023, RG&E and NYSEG submitted a revised rate case with PSC. Under the new plan, RG&E’s electric rates would go up 16% and gas rates would rise just below 11% over the next three years. RG&E estimates that impact bills by about $10 per customer per month.

According to Governor Hochul, RG&E’s original plan was to raise electric rates by 31% and gas rates by 20.9%, which sparked a backlash from community leaders, county and city officials, and advocacy organizations.

The plans also came after PSC expanded its investigation into both RG&E and NYSEG due to a surge in billing complaints and issues with the two utilities’ customer service.

The commission will be voting on whether to approve or deny these plans on Thursday, October 13 at 10:30 a.m. The meeting will be live-streamed on the Department of Public Service’s website.

