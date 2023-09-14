ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State’s Public Service Commission (PSC) will be holding a meeting Thursday morning to decide on moving forward with an audit on RG&E and NYSEG.

According to PSC’s docket, one of the agenda items is to decide on a motion to conduct a Management and Operations Audit of the two utilities, which will be decided during their meeting.

PSC first announced that it would begin an audit of RG&E and NYSEG back in May, saying that it is required to conduct these kinds of audits on large utilities at least once every five years.

This comes after PSC expanded its investigation into RG&E and NYSEG after a huge rise in complaints against the two utilities over billing issues. Since then, they both lost $15M in revenue after failing to meet the commission’s metric targets for customer service.

The decision will come during PSC’s session Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m.