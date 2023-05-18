ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The NYS Public Service Commission (PSC) announced that it will begin an audit of RG&E and NYSEG amid an investigation into the billing issues of both utilities.

According to PSC, it is required by Public Service Law to conduct management and operations audits of large utilities at least once every five years.

Although the audit isn’t completely based on recent billing issues, PSC Chair Rory Christian says that it may help fix those issues.

“This audit will shine a bright light on the ongoing billing issues and consumer complaints directed at NYSEG and RG&E and will help play a role in resolving those problems,” Christian said.

During the audit, the commission will be examining RG&E’s information systems, improvements to support grid modernization and Climate Leadership goals, pipeline safety, and coordination with municipalities.

In December 2022, the Department of Public Service began expanding its investigation into RG&E and NYSEG after more customers complained about incorrect bills and customer service.

The last audit of RG&E was in 2016, with PSC issuing over 81 recommendations to improve the utilities. PSC says that the two utilities implemented all of those in March 2023.

RG&E says they will be hosting a pop-up customer service event on Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at their office at 400 West Avenue. They say customer service advocates and representatives will answer questions and provide support in order to address customer needs.

Events like these are expected to take place throughout the spring and summer, according to RG&E, in partnership with local government and community organizations.

