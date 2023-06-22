ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas & Electric are being hit hard by the New York State Public Service Commission for their ongoing customer service issues.

A PSC report released Thursday showed that NYSEG and RG&E both did not meet all four of their respective metric targets for customer service, resulting in negative adjustments of $8.72 million and $5.9 million, respectively.

News 8 and RochesterFirst.com have been reporting on billing issues since February of 2022 with stories of customers sometimes erroneously being billed hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

NYSEG’s revenues have also been cut by $7 million due to poor electric reliability performance, according to the PSC.

The Public Service Commission reviewed New York’s major utilities in terms of their performance — including electric reliability service, electric safety, gas safety, and customer service. Six utilities’ revenues collected from customers will be reduced, in total, by nearly $30 million, as a result of the result of the review.

The financial penalties will be applied in the next rate case of each respective utilities.The Commission adds. This includes the pending NYSEG & RG&E rate case.

Public Service Commission news release

News 8 has reached out to RG&E for comment.