ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Public Service (DPS) is hosting multiple public forums in regard to their investigation into the service quality issues affecting customers of RG&E and NYSEG.

The DPS says these forums are for RG&E and NYSEG customers to provide comments on service quality issues including billing, customer service, and meter reading issues they have experienced.

News

There are two virtual forums on Tuesday, January 31 at 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. An in-person forum will take place in Somers on Wednesday, February 1 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Heritage Hills Society.

Rochester residents will have a chance to express their concern at a forum on Tuesday, February 7 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Rochester City Hall Council Chambers.

An event in Binghamton will take place on February 8 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Binghamton State Office Building.

The DPS is looking for comments from people who have responses to the following questions:

Those who have received delayed bills or no bills for extended periods of time (e.g., more than one month)?

Those who did not receive a bill for one month or more, and how long it took to receive a bill, and those who possibly received more than one bill as a “catch-up”?

Those who called the utility to inquire why they did not receive a bill, did they receive timely, accurate and adequate information from their utility about why they were not receiving their bill(s) and when normal billing would resume?

Those receiving renewable energy services from a community distributed generation, and have had any issues with receiving bills, credits, or with inaccurate, delayed, or non-existent credits and billing reconciliations?

Those who are customers with solar panels or another form of renewable energy, and have had any issues with receiving bills, credits, or with inaccurate, delayed, or nonexistent credits and billing reconciliations? Or have had troubles with demand metering?

Those who have received supply service through an Energy Service Company, and have had any issues with receiving bills, credits, or with inaccurate, delayed, or nonexistent credits and billing reconciliations?

Anyone interested in providing comment at these forums must pre-register by 12:00 p.m. on January 30, and can do so on the meetings’ website, or by phone at 1-800-342-3330.

January 31 Event Info:

1:00 p.m.;

www.webex.com

Event number: 2343 229 4895

Event password: Jan31-1pm

Phone-only Access: 518-549-0050

Access code: 2343 229 4895

6:00 p.m.

Electronic Access: www.webex.com

Event number: 2333 158 8627

Event password: Jan31-6pm

Phone-only Access: 518-549-0050

Access code: 2333 158 8627