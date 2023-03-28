ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Legislature President Sabrina LaMar is the latest to join the mounting calls for a freeze to utility rate hikes proposed by RG&E.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and the Rochester City Council called on the New York State Public Service Commission to reject the rate hike last week. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello made a similar statement earlier this month.

In letters sent to members of the PSC and New York State Senator Samra Brouk Tuesday, LaMar called RG&E’s proposed 18.8 percent rate hike for gas customers “unacceptable,” saying she has received hundreds of complaints from constituents about utility costs.

“This level of incompetence cannot and should not be rewarded,” LaMar said. “RG&E is failing the Rochester community.”

LaMar also asked the New York State Legislature to fund a study to determine whether RG&E could feasibly be transformed into a municipal utility.

“RG&E has been a problem in our region for a long time,” she said, “and we must allow it to continue this way any longer.”

Read the full statement from the Monroe County Legislature president