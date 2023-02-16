ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Metro Justice announced they will be mobilizing people to urge Rochester’s City Council to fund an implementation study on a public takeover of RG&E after numerous complaints from customers.

This announcement comes as RG&E is facing criticism from its customers for irregular billings, with some customers saying they received inaccurate bills with costs of up to hundreds of dollars — sometimes even thousands of dollars.

Members of Metro Justice said that if a public utility were to replace RG&E across Monroe County, there would be more accountability from the company.

RG&E disagrees with the idea of becoming a public utility, saying that the calls are part of a “political agenda” and that becoming a public utility would jeopardize the company’s investment in local causes.