ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Metro Justice, an organization dedicated to social, economic, and racial justice, held a town hall meeting with Rochester City Councilmembers Monday to discuss turning RG&E into a public utility.

The group claims RG&E doesn’t do enough to reinvest in the community.

The discussion comes after a proposed rate hike by RG&E of nearly 20-percent. The organizing director of the group says there are things people can do if they’re currently struggling to keep up with rising rates.

“Bills are really expensive, or even worse – RG&E is shutting people off in the winter – often unjustly,” said Metro Justice Organizing Director Mohini Sharma. “Folks should call Metro Justice, we can connect you with an organization called the public utility law project that can help you. We also encourage you to apply for HEAP.”

You can call Metro Justice at 585 397-3540.

This is the second public meeting aiming to educate the public on what they can do to help Rochester City Council take steps to replace RG&E with a community-owned utility that they say would be more affordable.