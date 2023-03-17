ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello responded to the rate hikes proposed by RG&E, strongly opposing the proposals.

In a statement released Friday, Bello called the increased rate plans “unrealistic” due to the rising costs of food, clothes, and shelter. He also said it is an impossible request as customers have been complaining about the utility’s billing system and customer service.

This statement comes weeks after several advocacy groups filed a motion to the Public Service Commission to dismiss RG&E and NYSEG’s proposed increases, with Avangrid responding by saying that the plan will invest in both companies’ infrastructure, improve customer service, and benefit customers.

Bello also sent a letter to the PSC requesting them to reject the requests and to enforce the company to reimburse customers for late fees, address issues, resolve the billing issues, and financially penalize the company if it doesn’t meet these requirements.