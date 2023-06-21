ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello released a statement Wednesday saying he does not support a proposal to study the impact of creating a public utility in the City of Rochester.
Rochester City Council approved the study Tuesday evening. It would require the city and county to reach an inter-municipal funding agreement.
“Creating a public utility is an extremely complex issue that is beyond the scope of Monroe County,” Bello said in his statement Wednesday. “I do not feel spending $1 million county taxpayer dollars on such a public utility study is warranted.”
Bello said any movement toward creating a public utility “could have billions of dollars of implications for taxpayers.” He said those implications include the potential loss of $100 million in annual tax dollars paid by RG&E.
The push for a public utility comes amid more than a year of customer service and billing issues residents have reported in dealing with RG&E. Local lawmakers also received hundreds of complaints after RG&E proposed rate hikes in March.
RG&E claims the rate hikes and its recent recruitment efforts will lead to service improvements.
Full statement from Monroe County Executive Adam Bello
RG&E must improve their service, billing and customer issues. I have advocated for that improvement by opposing the RG&E rate increase directly with the Public Service Commission. I have also met several times with the new local management and with the CEO of AVANGRID to address the legitimate concerns of Monroe County residents. However, creating a public utility is an extremely complex issue that is beyond the scope of Monroe County. It could have billions of dollars of implications for taxpayers.
- RGE is the largest property tax payer in the county, contributing annual taxes north of $100 million dollars to the county, city, towns, villages and school districts.
- The company has $4 billion in assets that would need to be acquired, in addition to obligations for maintenance, repairs, environmental cleanups and operations of multiple gas plants and the electric power infrastructure.
- RGE spans 9 counties from here to the Pennsylvania border, requiring buy-in from all municipal governments in the current RGE service area in order to make any changes.
For the reasons stated, I do not feel spending $1 million county taxpayer dollars on such a public utility study is warranted.