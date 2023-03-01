ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Several environmental and consumer advocacy organizations have filed a motion with the Public Service Commission to dismiss NYSEG and RG&E plans to increase rates.

In a statement released Wednesday, several organizations argued that the filings from the two companies are “legally deficient,” full of errors, and that the filings have “unjustified capital expenditures”

In addition, the organizations also say that it is not in either companies’ interest to increase their rates after many customers have come forward criticizing the billing problems they have experienced with both RG&E and NYSEG.

Organizations such as Fossil Free Tompkins and Alliance for a Green Economy (AGREE) are calling on the Public Service Commission and Governor Hochul to step in.

“These sloppy rate filings show how little regard this monopoly utility has for people’s hard-earned money. They can’t even get their billing right, yet they have the audacity to ask for huge rate increases,” said Irene Weiser, coordinator of Fossil Free Tompkins.

“If the PSC does not dismiss this filling, it will signal to utilities across New York State that evading public accountability is acceptable, and New Yorkers will pay the cost,” added Jessica Azulay, AGREE’s executive director.

News 8 has reached out to Avangrid, the company that owns both NYSEG and RG&E, for comment and will update this story.