Rochester Fall Fashion Week supports local homeless youth

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Fashion Week begins October 13 and will be indoors for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Themed ‘Light the Way’, the fashion week both showcases fashion in the city and supports The Center for Youth.

Elaine Spaull, executive director at The Center for Youth, said the pandemic has been especially challenging for homeless youth in the community.

“Our young people who don’t have stable housing, who don’t have secure food, and other kinds of challenges, have really suffered much more than other people during COVID,” said Spaull.

Tickets are available at www.fashionweekofrochester.org.