Choosing the best Eve Lom skin care solution
Established in 1985, Eve Lom is an established brand that emphasizes performance and natural solutions to boost skin hydration and health. It blends the British spa experience and tradition with nature and scientific research for an innovative approach to skin care. On Dermstore, there is an assortment of Eve Lom products like moisturizers and face masks specially formulated to rejuvenate and renew skin.
Type
Eve Lom first launched with its iconic cleanser, used by celebrities and beauty gurus. Since then, the brand has branched out into the following options, which can be found on Dermstore:
- Facial cleansers: These can clear the skin of any impurities, as well as remove excess oil, waterproof makeup and dirt. They can also exfoliate and tone the skin, leaving it smooth, soft and with a healthy glow.
- Moisturizers: Designed for overnight and daytime use, Eve Lom’s moisturizers use high-grade ingredients to bring back your skin’s natural glow. They also leave the skin feeling rejuvenated and hydrated.
- Face masks: The face masks give you a spa-like experience that strengthens the skin’s natural barrier and promotes an even complexion. They can even help with overstressed or dull skin.
- Peels: Exfoliating peel pads leave the skin refreshed, clean and healthy.
- Serums: Made for the sensitive skin of the face, particularly around the eyes and mouth, Eve Lom’s serums can revitalize the skin and leave it looking youthful.
- Other skin care treatments: On Dermstore, there are also special treatments for the eyes, lips and neck.
Form factor
Similar to other skin care companies, Eve Lom utilizes a myriad of formats for its solutions and treatments. These include:
- Balms and creams — lotions and other moisturizers for the lips, face and eyes.
- Ampoules — small glass capsules with liquid in them.
- Clays — thicker treatments to tone the skin.
- Fluids — this includes oil- and water-based balms, serums and other moisturizers.
- Foams and gels — foaming skin care solutions and gel for the face.
- Mists — gentle spray-on moisturizers.
- Pads and wipes — hydrating, toning pads and wipes for the face.
- Cloths — Muslin cloths to clean the face and remove makeup.
Skin type
Eve Lom has options for all different skin types on Dermstore, including:
- Normal
- Oily
- Combination
- Dry
- Mature
- Sensitive
Many of the brand’s moisturizers, toners and other skin care formats are suitable for one or more skin types. For best results, choose one that specifically indicates your skin type.
Targeted areas
Depending on what you need, chances are Eve Lom on Dermstore has a skin care treatment or solution for you. The brand has collections called:
- Moisture and Radiance
- Cleanse
- Brightening
- Rescue
- Time Retreat
These collections can help with the following:
- Visible pores, acne, breakouts and blemishes
- Dry, peeling or dehydrated skin
- Dull, uneven skin tone or pigmentation
- Oil control
- Wrinkles and fine lines
- Sensitivity or redness
SPF content
Many of Eve Lom’s moisturizers, toners and facial treatments contain SPF content. Dermstore puts organizes the brand’s skin care into the following SPF categories:
- SPF 50+
- SPF 30+
- SPF 15+
- Low SPF
According to MedlinePlus, anything with SPF 30 or higher can provide some protection from the sun. Skin care solutions that have SPF content help to reduce the risk of skin cancer. They also fight premature lines, wrinkles and sunspots and help prevent discoloration, redness or other blemishes while ensuring an even skin tone.
Generally, the higher the SPF content, the more protection it can provide. On their own, skin care products don’t necessarily provide enough protection. But when combined with sunscreen and avoiding direct sun exposure, it can help.
Formula
Eve Lom uses a unique blend of high-quality natural ingredients that nourish and hydrate the skin. This includes:
- Chamomile
- Eucalyptus
- Clove oil
- Cocoa butter
- Mineral oil
- Algae extract
- Amino acids
- Beeswax
- Lactic acid
- Honey
- Retinol
- Olive oil
- Other herbal or floral extracts
Many of the brand’s skin care items are free from harmful additives. This includes sulfates, phthalates, sulfates and artificial fragrances.
8 best Eve Lom products on Dermstore
Safe for any skin type, this facial cleanser can hydrate the skin for up to 12 hours after application. It also leaves the skin looking and feeling healthier and smoother within a week.
Sold by Dermstore
Eve Lom Time Retreat Intensive Night Cream
Formulated for nighttime use, this soothing cream can protect the face and hands against free radicals, as well as strengthen the skin barrier. It contains ingredients such as aloe vera and retinol to replenish moisture and fight premature signs of aging.
Sold by Dermstore
This face mask leaves the skin feeling rejuvenated, improves complexion and brings about a healthy glow. It’s also great for alleviating stressed or inflamed skin.
Sold by Dermstore
Eve Lom Daily Protection Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF Plus 50
Available in a 1.6 fluid ounce container, this sunscreen is gentle enough for sensitive skin. It contains SPF 50+, which can help prevent wrinkles and redness caused by the sun. It can also protect the skin against harmful pollutants and free radicals.
Sold by Dermstore
Eve Lom Foaming Cream Cleanser
This foaming cleanser hydrates the skin for up to 12 hours and can leave it feeling smoother and rejuvenated within a week.
Sold by Dermstore
Eve Lom Time Retreat Face Treatment
This face treatment contains ingredients such as retinol which can stimulate the production of collagen. It also has microalgae and niacinamide, which lessen the appearance of fine lines and improve the skin’s natural elasticity.
Sold by Dermstore
This four-piece set includes a face cleanser, moisture cream, radiance essence and muslin cloth. As a whole, it’s safe for any skin type and can hydrate, smooth, cleanse, tone and rejuvenate the skin. The moisture cream and essence leave the skin feeling hydrated for up to 72 hours.
Sold by Dermstore
Each of these high-quality muslin cloths gently exfoliates the skin to cleanse it, remove makeup and even improve blood circulation. They work well with everything from moisturizers to serums.
Sold by Dermstore
