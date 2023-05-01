May 14 is quickly approaching, which is this year’s day reserved to celebrate and honor your mother, grandmother and any other motherly figures. As one of the most influential people in your life, she deserves to be appreciated on Mother’s Day, even if she adamantly claims she wants your presence instead of presents. Why not give her both? Think outside the box this year and opt for gifts other than flowers and chocolate.

BestReviews’ Jacob Palmer joins Olivia Horton to share BestReviews’ picks for the best Mother’s Day gift guide.

Shop this segment

Theragun G3PRO Percussive Massager

Relieve muscle soreness, accelerate recovery and enhance your performance with this quality percussive massager. It features two speeds for customized treatment and an adjustable arm with four angles to reach the tough spots. It also comes with six attachments to target a plethora of muscle groups.

Sold by Amazon

Hoka Women’s Speedgoat 5 Trail Running Shoes

Whether your mom enjoys intense trail running or walking around the neighborhood, these shoes are supportive enough for all activities. They’re designed with an extended heel tab to make the shoes easier to pull on and a protective toe band to guard against rocks and debris.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor

With this convenient baby monitor, parents can sleep well knowing their baby is safe. The app and crystal-clear 1080p video let you view your little one from anywhere. Plus, the included breathing band monitors breaths per minute in almost any position and sends real-time alerts.

Sold by Amazon

Aura Mason Digital Picture Frame

Displaying photos has never been easier, thanks to this digital picture frame. Set up is quick and intuitive, and anyone can upload photos directly from their phone. You can also send pictures of grandkids or exciting events to your mom from anywhere in the world.

Sold by Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Gift your mom these headphones that she can wear to tune out the world using active noise cancellation. If she goes out for a run, she can use transparency mode to stay aware of her surroundings. The knit-mesh headband and memory foam ear cushions are comfortable and provide the ideal fit.

Sold by Amazon

EMMA Pebble Leather Crossbody Bandolier

While this iPhone wallet protects and holds a smartphone, it also contains a hidden compartment to keep cash or credit cards safe while your mom runs errands or goes to dinner. Plus, the adjustable leather strap allows it to fit all sizes or be worn in several ways.

Sold by Bandolier

