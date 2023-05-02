New book empowers kids to hold fast to their dreams

Being a storyteller isn’t something that’s limited to a particular medium or method of expression. Dolly Parton has proven this time and again throughout her long and illustrious career. Whether she’s telling a tale through words and music, acting, clothing or prose, she has a gift for crafting engaging, relatable stories. Her latest offering is a picture book from Penguin Workshop called “Dolly Parton’s Billy the Kid Makes It Big.”

The story behind ‘Dolly Parton’s Billy the Kid Makes It Big’

For Parton’s latest book, she used the theme to one of her songs: “Makin’ Fun Ain’t Funny.” The star of her tale is her big-eared god-dog, Billy the Kid, who dreams of moving to Nashville and having his own country band. In the foreword, Parton revealed the book is informed by the real-life bullying she experienced as a child.

“I am so proud to bring this book and the message it conveys to life,” Parton offered in a statement to the press. “Years back, I wrote a song ‘Makin’ Fun Ain’t Funny’ for my children’s album ‘I Believe In You.’ I wanted kids to understand how harmful bullying can be to someone. When I launched the Doggy Parton line of pet products earlier this year, my god-dog Billy got to be the star of the show. Since he’s a big star now, I knew a story with him at the center could help drive home important messages in a unique way. I hope this is the first of many books with Billy.”

The creative team that brought ‘Billy the Kid Makes It Big’ to life

While “Billy the Kid Makes It Big” is Parton’s story, it took a special team to bring this endearing and important children’s book to life. The text for the tale comes from Parton with help from Erica S. Perl. Perl is an accomplished author with several books to her credit, including “The Three Little Guinea Pigs,” “When Carrot Met Cookie” and “Truth or Lie: Dogs!” Perl’s family includes two rescue dogs, Clover and Penny. When asked about “Billy the Kid Makes It Big,” Perl told BestReviews, “It’s a wonderful story that touches on so many elements of Dolly’s life: country music, standing up to bullies and her beloved god-dog, Billy the Kid. I’m excited to see it finding an enthusiastic audience!”

The story was magically illustrated by MacKenzie Haley, who received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in illustration from the University of Dayton. You can find more of her work in books, such as “The Ninja Club Sleepover,” Pegasisters Go to Camp” and “Snitchy Witch.”

The last crucial team member is Penguin Workshop. Francesco Sedita, President, Penguin Workshop expressed, “Working with Dolly is a true delight, and we’re so happy to adopt her god-dog, Billy the Kid, into the Penguin Workshop family! This story is going to bring joy (and a little bit of country) to so many.”

Image credit: Penguin Workshop

