Travel Essentials

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Business
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Summer set to take center stage once again
Video
Top Stories
3 injured after iceberg wall collapses at Titanic Museum Attraction
Video
Olympics Latest: Brazil’s Cunha wins women’s marathon swim
A combined Final Four? Gender equity report calls for it
Judge blocks Texas troopers from stopping migrant transports
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Western NY PGA Tips
Football Frenzy
Inside NY Baseball
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Jake Kumerow brushing off Rodgers drama, making an impact at Bills camp
Top Stories
Morse says ‘Halo’ helmets making a difference
Dane Jackson just being himself as he tries to win Bills starting job
Syracuse women’s basketball coach resigns amid investigation by external law firm
Red Wings game suspended after medical emergency, Lehigh Valley player undergoing surgery
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Summer set to take center stage once again
Video
Top Stories
Man taped to seat on Frontier flight after allegedly groping, assaulting flight attendants
Video
Top Stories
Black realtor, client handcuffed during home showing after report of break-in
Video
2 hospitalized after stabbing on Avenue D
Video
Monroe County education leader expecting masking requirement for schools
Video
US reaches 70% vaccination goal — a month late, amid surge
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Travel
Development
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Science
Weird News
Destination NY
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
News 8 Photo Album
Friend For Life
Be Inspired
Career Connection
First Responders Spotlight
Rochester Rundown
What’s Good
Top Stories
More ‘pain and suffering’ ahead as COVID cases rise, Fauci says
Video
Top Stories
‘We Remember’: Memorial for all local lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Gates’ paint-splattering 3K run raises money for hospitalized children
Video
CDC lists Monroe County in ‘substantial’ COVID-19 transmission zone
Video
Western NY Red Cross issue ’emergency need’ for blood donations, local hospitals share status
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Travel Essentials
It’s time to retire these 5 tired travel myths
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
Monroe County education leader expecting masking requirement for schools
Video
4 ejected from SUV, hospitalized after serious crash along thruway in Henrietta
Video
Greece grandma says heirloom jewelry stolen after furniture delivery, wants to warn others
Video
Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, New York Attorney General report finds
Video
Jake Kumerow brushing off Rodgers drama, making an impact at Bills camp
Wegmans ‘strongly’ encouraging customers wear masks amid COVID-19 surge
Video
48 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.6% average positivity rate
Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome: What marijuana cures in some, it causes in others
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Summer set to take center stage once again
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss