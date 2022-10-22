The manga version of One Punch Man has landed on the top of the New York Times Bestseller List.

Which One Punch Man product is best?

One Punch Man is one of the most popular anime and manga of the decade. The titular character, also named Saitama, is so strong that he defeats every foe with a single blow, but because of his unassuming looks and lack of charisma, no one knows who he is. Fans of the story read and watch for its incredible fight choreography, its humor and to see if One Punch Man will ever become the hero he longs to be. If you know someone who loves One Punch Man, you have to check out this Premium Saitama Figurine by Banpresto.

What makes One Punch Man popular?

One Punch Man went from an indie webcomic to a worldwide phenomenon television show because of its well-crafted character design and hilarious spin on the superhero trope. Clever writing and callbacks to previous episodes have created a feeling of continuity. Viewers have high expectations for and anticipate big plot twists in the upcoming third season.

What’s the best One Punch Man merchandise?

Premium Saitama Figurine

What you need to know: This figurine is in Saitama’s signature serious pose. His eyes are determined and he looks more heroic than normal.

What you’ll love: The details on this figurine are extremely high quality.

What you should consider: This is more of a collectable decoration than a toy because it doesn’t have moveable joints.

Where to buy:

One Punch Man Volumes 1â€“10

What you need to know: The first 10 volumes of the series go through three arcs, with Saitama and Genos meeting and taking on the house of evolution, then they join the hero association and defeat the deep sea king and finally defeat Lord Boros and prevent the invasion of Earth.

What you’ll love: The cover art is vibrant and colorful and you’ll get to learn all kinds of details you can’t get just from watching the show.

What you should consider: This is just the first ten volumes. There are sets that have volumes 1â€“20, but this is good value for the price.

Where to buy:

Saitama Plushie

What you need to know: The Saitama plushie is the world’s cutest hero. It’s as soft as the character is strong.

What you’ll love: The playful expression Saitama uses when he’s not taking people seriously is perfect for this small, cute version of the character.

What you should consider: The plush doll is only 7 inches tall, which some buyers may find too small.

Where to buy:

One Punch Man T-shirt

What you need to know: Some of the most popular characters in the show decorate the front of this shirt, from One Punch Man himself to King, Speed o’sound Sonic, the Terrible Tornado and Atomic Samurai.

What you’ll love: The stylized illustrations of fan favorite characters will instantly start conversations between people who’ve seen the show.

What you should consider: The sizes are only available in men’s. It’s 100 percent cotton so it will shrink in the wash.

Where to buy:

Genos Nendoroid Figurine

What you need to know: It’s a cute version of Saitama’s most popular sidekick!

What you’ll love: Fans always love Genos, the demon cyborg, because of his cool looks. This cute Nendoroid figurine makes a great toy or desk decoration.

What you should consider: Treat it with some care because the paint can be scuffed and chipped with rough use.

Where to buy:

One Punch Man Season 2 DVD limited edition

What you need to know: The second season of One Punch Man pits the trained martial artist and hero-killer Garou against Saitam. It’s an essential part of any fan’s collection.

What you’ll love: You’ll get more backstory for Saitama and other main characters like Genos, Fubuki and King, as the characters all work together to stop the monsters.

What you should consider: The second season has experienced mixed reviews due to a dip in animation quality.

Where to buy:

