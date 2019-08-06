Holiday & Costumes

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
Crime
Education
Business
Environment
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Child tax credit tussle reflects debate over work incentives
Top Stories
Secrecy shrouds Afghan refugees sent by US to base in Kosovo
Football Frenzy: October 22, 2021
Video
Deal on $2T Biden package, seems close but elusive
García, Alvarez help Astros oust Red Sox, reach World Series
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
High School Huddle
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Western NY PGA Tips
Football Frenzy
The Big Game
Sports Video
Top Stories
Football Frenzy: October 22, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Amerks welcome back fans for the first time in 19 months
Video
Feldman’s Favorites: Week 7
Amerks excited for a more normal season
What you need to know about Amerks’ home opener in Rochester
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Cool air sticks around with a few drops to dodge this weekend
Video
Top Stories
Amerks welcome back fans for the first time in 19 months
Video
Top Stories
Local pediatric clinic preps to vaccinate ages 5-11
Video
New York State trooper speaks to physical/mental wellness on the job
Video
Rochester leads national efforts to grow optics industry
Video
Rochester Rundown: Week of October 22, 2021
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Travel
Development
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
BestReviews
Halloween
Songs From Studio B
Community
Community
Contests
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
News 8 Photo Album
Friend For Life
Be Inspired
First Responders Spotlight
Veterans Voices
Rochester Rundown
What’s Good
Top Stories
The Yards Collective celebrates 10th birthday Saturday with Spectral Carnival, Mask-erade
Video
Top Stories
Hilton-Parma ‘Make a Difference Day’ returns for its 13th year
Video
Genesee Country Village & Museum launches new Airbnb experience
Gallery
‘We need help’: Local hospital talks emergency room overflows across the region
Video
‘They’re living in fear’: Sheriff Baxter on missionary friends in Haiti following recent kidnapping
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Career Connection
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Holiday & Costumes
Three last-minute Halloween costume ideas that won’t look last minute
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Cal-Mum Middle School principal Paul Estabrooks resigns, effective immediately
Video
‘Nowhere left to turn’: Rochester teacher details alleged sexual assault by student
Video
For sale: Historic Daisy Flour Mill in Penfield hits the market with $625K price tag
Gallery
Wegmans begins offering Moderna, J&J COVID-19 booster shots
Video
Warrant: Assistant director unknowingly handed Alec Baldwin loaded gun
Gallery
Football Frenzy: October 22, 2021
Video
RPD: New cold case website to raise awareness for dozens of cold cases
Video
Baldwin was told gun was ‘cold’ before movie set shooting
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Cool air sticks around with a few drops to dodge this weekend
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center