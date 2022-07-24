Keep VTech toys clean by using electronic-safe wipes and surface cleaners, namely those that are non-toxic and safe to use around kids.

Best VTech toys you can buy online

VTech is one of the leading manufacturers of electronic learning toys, many of which have won prestigious awards from Good Housekeeping, Toy Insider and Amazon. Geared toward little learners from birth through age 9, VTech toys foster curiosity and teach foundational educational concepts.

There are countless VTech toys available, ranging from activity desks to ride-on toys to kid-friendly cameras. If you’re ready to add one to your child’s toy collection, begin by considering age range, interactive features and educational value.

What to know about VTech toys

About VTech

VTech designs interactive learning toys with a high focus on age appropriateness and stage-based learning. The toy manufacturer says it is committed to manufacturing safe, high-quality toys that comply with the highest U.S. and European safety standards. VTech’s toys undergo rigorous testing and analysis from their in-house Expert Panel, an esteemed group of educators who provide insight and current information for product development.

Age range

VTech makes toys for kids from birth through age 9; however, most of their toys are geared toward infants, toddlers and preschoolers. Every VTech toy box lists the recommended age range and details the educational or developmental concepts it teaches. The VTech Pull and Sing Puppy, for example, is designed for 6-36 months and teaches sounds, music, colors and numbers.

Batteries

Almost all VTech toys require AA or AAA batteries, but unfortunately, most packages don’t come with them. If they do, they’re cheap, limited-life batteries that will require replacement soon.

Because interactive features like music and flashing lights drain batteries quickly, especially with frequent play, many people invest in rechargeable batteries. While they cost more up front, they may save hundreds of dollars in the long run. Rechargeable batteries are also eco-friendly.

Popular categories of VTech toys

There are dozens of VTech toys on the market, and these categories below include the toy makers’ best-selling categories.

Many VTech toys are designed after grown-up electronics, including smartwatches, cameras and tablets.

Ride-on toys, most of which are geared toward infants and toddlers, have true-to-life lights and sounds.

Activity tables offer a broad range of interactive educational games, challenges and activities and music.

Licensed VTech toys feature characters from popular kids’ shows and movies, including “Paw Patrol,” “Peppa Pig” and “Doc McStuffins.”

Interactive books bring stories to life with voices, sounds, music and read-along exercises.

How much do VTech toys cost?

Smaller VTech toys with limited features cost $15 and below. Those that offer more in-depth interactive play with more buttons, lights and sounds cost $20-$40. VTech playsets and toys with advanced interactive features may run as high as $50 and above.

Best VTech toys you can buy online

Best VTech toys for babies

VTech Baby Babble and Rattle Microphone

This tiny-but-mighty microphone has over 60 songs and melodies, plus it has a sing-along feature that amplifies voice. The microphone has jumbo buttons that are easily operated by little fingers.

VTech Peek & Play Baby Book

A popular first book, this toy has six soft, interactive pages that produce animal sounds, words and songs. Each page features friendly characters and vibrant, stimulating colors. The book clips onto baby bags or strollers.

VTech Twist and Spin Lion

This friendly lion has a suction cup base that attaches to flat surfaces, like tables or high chairs. The critter has a musical mane that plays over 45 songs, melodies and phrases. It has an interactive hula hoop with plenty of moving parts to engage babies.

Best VTech toys for infants and toddlers

VTech Alphabet Apple

The interactive apple, which has a handle for easy carrying, features 26 light-up letter buttons and plays 29 songs and melodies with blinking lights. It offers eight toddler learning activities that teach phonics, words, telling time and music.

VTech Sort and Discover Activity Cube

There are five sides of fun with this interactive cube, which has plenty of moving parts, flashing lights and over 75 songs and phrases. The animal-themed cube teaches nursery rhymes, colors and counting, plus it has five piano keys to foster musical interests.

VTech Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker

This colorful walker is easy for babies to grip and push while they work toward their first steps. When it’s not used for strolling, the walker has over 70 sing-along songs and light-up features, including a phone and mini piano.

Best VTech toys for 2 to 5 years

VTech Peppa Pig Let’s Chat Learning Phone

Young “Peppa Pig” fans will have fun chatting with their favorite characters through voice-activated conversations on this kid-friendly phone. It introduces basic math skills, including counting, addition and shapes, through fun games and challenges.

VTech Touch and Learn Activity Desk Deluxe

This toddler-friendly desk is one of VTech’s best-selling toys for its extensive list of interactive features, including a music player, light-up display and toy phone. It teaches over 100 vocabulary words and has over 20 educational activities for preschool readiness.

VTech Go! Go! Smart Wheels Minnie Mouse Around Toy Play Set

Colorful and engaging, this Minnie Mouse promotes motor skills with plenty of moving parts. The set has a Minnie Mouse vehicle that interacts with four SmartPoint triggers that play sounds, phrases and songs.

Best VTech toys for ages 4 and older

VTech Write and Learn Creative Center

This magnetic drawing board is ideal for doodling and practicing writing. A popular pre-kindergarten learning toy, it has animated demonstrations that guide kids through proper strokes for lower and uppercase letters.

VTech Myla’s Sparkling Friends Riley the Unicorn

Friendly and enchanting, this interactive unicorn has over 100 magical responses. The tiny mythical creature flaps its wings when you squeeze its legs and it comes with a few accessories to style its mane.

VTech Kidizoom Duo Selfie Camera

This digital camera is a popular introductory model that teaches kids how to take photos and selfies. It has interactive point-and-shoot games and lets kids get creative with photo editing and collages.

