Which Playmobil set is best?

There’s nothing better than watching a child engage with a world of their own creation. Playmobil sets let them build simple to elaborate scenes, using scenarios based on their real-world experience or a fantasy world full of knights and fairies. These toys build on each other so kids can collect more to tell increasingly complex stories.

For a set that includes multiple figures and features a favorite childhood place, the Playmobil Adventure Playground is the best.

What to know before you buy a Playmobil set

Assembly

Many of the accessories and figures are ready to use out of the box, but expect to help your child put a new Playmobil set together if they are under the age of 6. Older children can use the included instruction booklet to assemble their set. Some of the attachment points require some force to get together securely.

Once the set is put together, your child will not need to disassemble it to add elements to their play.

Size

All Playmobil toys are a standard size, whether they’re from the City Life line or a Dino Rise set. Some include small accessories. These are recommended for children age 3 and older.

Keep in mind that these small pieces, such as the water bottle included with the Adventure Playground set or the coins in the Pirate Raider set, cannot be purchased on their own. Make sure you establish a reliable way to store them so they do not get lost.

Compatibility

All Playmobil sets are compatible with each other, one of their top benefits. Children can combine toys to play together in an entire world of their own design. The figures of one set can also be used in other vehicles, houses and structures. This means the pirate can fly a jet while the pilot steers the pirate’s ship. This open-ended play encourages kids to use their imaginations.

What to look for in a quality Playmobil set

Realistic figures

The City Life, Family Fun and Country sets are designed to provide realistic play scenarios that replicate common events and places in a child’s life. These include playing at the park on the swings or slide, going camping or visiting the pediatrician. These sets are ideal for letting your child learn more about these places and situations through play. They also let them form their own opinions and connections about things that are parts of their life.

Engages interest

Playmobil sets have something for every child, from fairies and princesses to dinosaurs and fire rescue vehicles. Look for a set that caters to your child’s likes. One of the best aspects of the compatibility between sets is it does not limit your child to one interest. They can crew a pirate ship with farmers and firemen from other sets, pushing them to think of new stories.

Included storage

Some sets come with a storage case, loved by parents trying to keep track of all the pieces. Most storage cases are large enough to hold multiple sets. If you are looking for your child’s first Playmobil toy, consider one with storage you can use for future additions as well.

Toys designated as Starter Sets usually include a case and are some of the most budget-friendly.

How much you can expect to spend on a Playmobil set

They cost $9-$190, depending on size and included accessories.

Playmobil set FAQ

How many Playmobil sets are there?

A. Playmobil has made thousands of sets since launching in the 1970s, although not all are currently in circulation. The most common sets include the City Life and Family Fun themes. Some are made with popular characters, such as those from “Star Trek” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”

Is Playmobil better than Lego?

A. Playmobil encourages open-ended play and world-building. It also has more real-world scenarios and figures that let children create stories that fit into their actual everyday experiences. Lego sets have more opportunities for mechanical construction. They also have more characters based on popular movies and TV shows.

What’s the best Playmobil set to buy?

Top Playmobil set

Playmobil Adventure Playground

What you need to know: Your child can act out playing on the playground with their figures, just like they do in real life.

What you’ll love: The set includes an adult, two children and a toddler. The playground structure has everything from a slide to a rock wall and swing. It also comes with separate accessories to make play even more realistic, including a seesaw, stroller, sandbox kit and scooter.

What you should consider: There are a lot of small pieces and no included storage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Playmobil set for the money

Playmobil Camping Adventure Carry Case Set

What you need to know: The included carrying case can hold multiple sets as your child builds their collection.

What you’ll love: It includes everything for camping, such as a tent, campfire and backpack. The two figures fit in the canoe and can hold the fishing poles, cooking sticks and canoe paddles. This is the ideal set for portability and storage.

What you should consider: This set is recommended for kids ages 4 and up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Playmobil Volkswagen T1 Camping Bus

What you need to know: It engages adults’ nostalgia as much as kids’ imaginations.

What you’ll love: It uses the iconic look of the Volkswagon camper van, from the red-and-white vehicle exterior to the plaid seats that fold down to create a bed. It comes with two figures and plenty of accessories, such as toothbrush and toothpaste, luggage, map, camera and food. Everything fits inside the van or on the roof luggage rack when you are done playing.

What you should consider: There aren’t any child figures with this set, which may limit the way your child can play and envision themselves in their story.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

