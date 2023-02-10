Valentine’s Day is the perfect time of year to show your significant other you care. Still, for those with kids, it’s important they not feel left out when gift-giving is involved. If you’re looking for an excellent gift for your kids, numerous fun products are worth considering.

What to consider when buying a Valentine’s Day gift for kids

The first thing you’ll want to consider is how old your kid is. Choosing an age-appropriate toy is a surefire way to make the most of their holiday. Your child’s interests: Not all Valentine’s Day gifts have to be heart-shaped and pink. If your kid loves art, consider buying them a paint set. If they enjoy pretend play, they may like a new doll.

Whether to buy sweets: You can always buy your kid chocolates if you don’t know what else to get. There are plenty of fun candies that are sure to impress.

Best Valentine’s Day gifts for kids

Tara Toys Disney Princess Necklace Activity Set

This set comes with five exciting Disney princess charms. The enclosures pop open, so your kid can mix and match their favorite charms. Many parents said their kids loved how easy it is to use.

Orsen Two-pack LCD Writing Tablet for Kids

This set comes with two toys, making it ideal for those with more than one child. Your children can lock the screen if they have a drawing they want to save or press a button if they want to erase it.

Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball

This toy is an excellent choice for those who love cute characters or magic. It lights up, makes sounds and produces mist. You can buy it in pink or blue. It’s incredibly interactive; the ball responds to the magic wand.

Lego Valentine’s Brown Bear Building Kit

This fun building set stands around 4 inches tall. The bear has posable arms, and it’s relatively easy to build. It has a hidden message that’s revealed when your child is done building it.

Philadelphia Candies Milk Chocolate Covered Oreo Cookies

No Valentine’s Day is complete without candy; these sweet treats will surely be a hit with kids. Each one features a fun, heart-themed design.

Prismacolor Scholar Colored Pencils

This set is an excellent choice for the artist in your household. It comes with a large selection of 60 colors. Most were impressed with the excellent build quality.

Creativity for Kids String Art Heart Light

This set includes everything your child needs to make a cute heart-shaped light. It’s a fun project to do with your kids. You can buy a heart-shaped or star-shaped version.

Canon Ivy Cliq 2 Instant Camera Printer

This fun camera prints instant photos with peel-and-stick backs. It’s the perfect gift for kids who love taking photos or decorating their rooms. You can buy it in gray, black, pink or blue.

3Doodler 3D Pen Set for Kids

This is one of the only child-safe 3D-printing pens that doesn’t get hot. Artistic kids are sure to love bringing their creations to life. Many parents said it was surprisingly easy to use.

Crayola Ultimate Light Board

This exciting toy lets kids trace their favorite pictures to create light-up designs. The designs show up well in the dark, and it’s easy to clean. You can buy it in red, white or blue.

Valentine’s Day Care Package Candy Gift Box

This assortment comes with 50 snacks for your kids to enjoy, including Air Heads, Cheez-Its and cookies. The snacks are sorted in a neatly-packed box.

LOL. Surprise Create Your Own Color-Changing Water Bottle

This exciting kit is an excellent choice for fans of the popular toy series. It comes with four markers and 20 adhesive gems. Most parents said it was easy to clean.

Real Cooking Chocolate Pen

This pen offers kids a fun way to decorate cookies or create chocolate treats. It comes with four chocolate colors.

TeeTurtle Reversible Red Panda and Big Panda Set

The big panda toy stands 8 inches tall, and the red panda toy stands 4 inches tall. Each one is reversible and has two expressions.

VTech KidiZoom Smartwatch DX3

This kid-friendly smartwatch has a fun selfie camera. The VTech Learning Lodge lets kids download games, clock faces and camera effects. It’s available in pink, purple and blue.

Blume Baby Pop Pop ‘N’ Sniff Dolls

This set comes with 25 surprise toys that are tons of fun to open. It comes with colorful water beads and a nursery for pretend play. Each doll smells like a different fruit.

Baby Alive Princess Ellie Grows Up! Growing and Talking Baby Doll

This interactive doll grows from 14 to 18 inches and comes with a height chart. It features over 75 sounds and phrases. It comes with brushable hair extensions.

Care Bears Cheer Bear Beanie Plush

This new Care Bear design is based on the classic toys. It’s made with a soft, cuddly material.

Faber-Castell Pottery Studio

This set comes with a pottery wheel, sculpting tools, 3 pounds of clay and paint. The pottery wheel has a convenient storage area for the paint and two speed settings. You can power it with batteries or a USB cable.

