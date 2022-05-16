Top Sur La Table exclusives

Offering a range of useful products, Sur La Table is a go-to store for anything related to cooking, baking and hosting meals.

Besides stocking popular brand-name products, Sur La Table also features its own line of cookware and bakeware. Here are the best exclusive Sur La Table products for populating your kitchen.

Best Sur La Table products

Cast Iron Dutch Oven

An essential part of every active kitchen is the Dutch oven. This one offers both durability and versatility. With a 7-quart capacity, it caters to large households, allowing you to bake, braise, boil and fry meals. It’s also oven-safe up to 500 degrees and suitable for induction stovetops. It comes in four different shades, including light blue and white. Sold by Sur La Table

Ceramic Nonstick Skillets

This set of three skillets provides safe and reliable cooking. Each one has a diamond-infused interior, a scratch-resistant surface and a sturdy stainless steel handle. They are lead-free and PFOA-free, but they still feature a convenient nonstick surface. The three pans — an 8-inch, a 10-inch and a 12-inch — are each coated in a different color for an exciting kitchen aesthetic. Sold by Sur La Table

Black Rectangular Stoneware Baker

This durable stoneware bake pan provides terrific value for its longevity and convenient use. Offered in three different sizes, this pan is safe for use in the freezer, microwave, dishwasher and oven up to 500 degrees. Cleaning it is quick and simple, and the matte black finish offers a modern look. Sold by Sur La Table

Anodized Nonstick 10-piece Cookware Set

Every active kitchen should have a matching cookware set to cover all your sauteing, frying and boiling needs. This 10-piece collection comprises two fry pans, two saute pans and two stock pots. Each piece has stay-cool riveted handles and tapered pouring rims for optimal convenience. The nonstick coating makes cooking and cleaning simpler, and each item is dishwasher-safe. Sold by Sur La Table

Professional Nonstick Wok

Whether you want to stir-fry, deep-fry or steam, this classic wok allows you to cook effortlessly at high heat without adding any oil. The maple handle creates a more rustic look. Despite its robust size, it’s lightweight and easy to wield. What’s more, the nonstick surface makes stirring, flipping and transferring contents easy. Sold by Sur La Table

Bamboo Steamers

If you’re wanting to steam ingredients, particularly in a wok, these bamboo steamer inserts are a healthy and sustainable way to do so. Two stackable layers allow you to use heat to steam a variety of meals evenly and conveniently. Traditional bamboo is an environmentally-friendly resource that is easy to clean and durably constructed. Bamboo also doesn’t affect the taste of your ingredients, preserving rich flavor. Sold by Sur La Table

Glazed Terra Cotta Tagine

This unique-shaped Moroccan cookware allows stews, roasts and other meals to stay moist, hot, tender and full of flavor. With low heat, condensation accumulates at the conical top, where the hot water then drips back down, softening and enriching your ingredients. The terra cotta finish is rustic and traditional. The design allows you to both cook meals and then serve them by removing the lid. Sold by Sur La Table

Stainless Steel Fondue

Another coveted specialized product on the list, this fondue set offers a sophisticated way to prepare for any dinner party or cocktail hour. The 18/10 stainless steel construction is modern and eye-catching while also providing durability and easy cleanup. The sturdy design is also safe. Its stable base and convenient slots for forks prevent any potential messes when enjoying your cheese or chocolate treats. Sold by Sur La Table

Classic Five-Ply Stainless Steel Saute Pan

Though it comes at a high price, this pan is designed for those seeking a high-end and versatile addition to their kitchen. With five-ply stainless steel construction, the pan heats up quickly and evenly. It also resists rusts and stains, making this not only a practical pan but one that will maintain its glimmering aesthetic for a long time. The sides are high to keep larger meals contained within but still sloped enough to make pouring and serving clean and easy. Sold by Sur La Table

Baking Steel

This baking steel, made in the USA from recycled steel, generates and disperses high heat effectively. This makes it the ideal way to bake bread, cook pizza and craft delicious pastries. It can be safely used in the oven and on induction tops. You can also pop it in the freezer if you want to serve dishes or snacks on a cold plate. Sold by Sur La Table

Classic Five-Ply Stainless Steel 14-Piece Cookware Set

The most comprehensive cookware set offered by Sur La Table, this 14-piece collection covers all the kitchen cooking essentials. The high price is a result of durable, five-ply stainless steel construction, which offers impressive heat conductivity and longevity. The pans, saute pots and stock pots feature measurement markings on the interior sides for added convenience. The rims are designed for pouring the contents without dripping. Sold by Sur La Table

Porcelain Cocotte

This specialized cookware piece may be unfamiliar to some, but it allows for a variety of uses in the kitchen, including baking, braising and roasting smaller items. A cocotte is essentially the French version of a Dutch oven; it boasts an oval shape, deep sides and a tight-fitting lid. The porcelain construction is safe for use in the freezer, microwave, broiler and oven up to 500 degrees. Sold by Sur La Table

