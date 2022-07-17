ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over 25 local fitness studios and instructors gathered to partner with ROC SweatFest — a festival that encourages people to work out for charity.

The festival — held at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park — encouraged participants to try a variety of fitness classes to celebrate the city’s diverse exercise community, according to event founder Ashley Mittiga.

“Our city has some of the best cultural assets in the country, and that includes fitness,” Mittiga said. “All the studios and gyms that are supporting ROC SweatFest support one another, love our community and clients, and are proud that together we play a small role in the health and wellness of both.”

This year, ROC Sweatfest will donate a portion of the proceeds to Bivona Child Advocacy Center — a group whose mission is to heal children who were victims of child abuse. The organization’s executive director, Deb Rosen, is pleased that the festival is benefiting their goal.

“We provide critical services to this community`s most vulnerable children, and we could not do so without the support, creativity, and commitment of the community at large,” said Rosen “We stand for the safety, health, and well-being of the children of Monroe County.”

Prior festivals raised over $7,000 for local charities such as the Veteran’s Outreach Center and Willow Domestic Violence Center, event organizers said.