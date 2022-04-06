Which Adidas soccer ball is best?

Soccer is the most popular sport worldwide, and a big reason is that all you really need to play is a ball. However, if you’re a serious player looking to improve your dribbling and shooting skills, any old ball just won’t cut it.

If you want a high-quality ball for training sessions and in-game use, Adidas has many terrific options, no matter what your skill level is. The Adidas Conext21 League Soccer Ball , for example, is an affordable and durable FIFA-quality certified ball that offers superior touch control.

What to know before you buy an Adidas soccer ball?

Size

A standard soccer ball is a size five and is suitable for anybody over the age of 12. However, smaller ones are available for children and are usually branded as youth or junior balls. A youth ball is a size four and designed for children between the ages of 8-12, while a youth ball is a size three and designed for those under 8 years old.

There are also “mini balls” which aren’t meant for gameplay and are often considered novelty items. However, a mini ball is sometimes used in leagues where children under four participate.

Type

Outdoor game balls are the most common, but variations of the sport use different balls. For example, beach soccer balls are much lighter and softer, and indoor balls don’t bounce as much as a regular outdoor ball.

League standards

It isn’t a huge consideration if you want a personal training ball, but some leagues have specific game requirements if you’re looking for a ball to use in games.

American high school competitions require approval from the National Federation of High School Associations. All professional-level competitions require approval from the Federation Internationale de Football Association, more commonly referred to as FIFA.

What to look for in a quality Adidas soccer ball?

Surface cover

A soccer ball is made of leather and usually has a surface covered in polyurethane or polyvinyl carbonate since leather doesn’t offer much moisture protection. PU material allows for better touch control but isn’t as durable as PVC material.

Bladder

The bladder holds air in and is made from either latex or butyl. Latex bladders offer more responsiveness when kicked, so they’re commonly used for professional-level competitions. However, latex doesn’t hold air in as well as butyl does, so it’s not always the desired option. Butyl is more durable, but they’re deformed much easier and faster than balls that have latex bladders.

Design

If you’re going to invest in a soccer ball, there’s a good chance you want it to have a stylish design. A typical soccer ball used to sport a design with 20 hexagons and five pentagons stitched together, but these days you can find balls featuring all kinds of patterns. Some leagues have rules regarding specific patterns, but it’s best to choose a ball with a design and color you like if you want a practice ball.

In addition, some Adidas balls have unique designs inspired by famous players, so you can support your favorite player while honing your skills at the same time.

How much you can expect to spend on an Adidas soccer ball

You can find a training ball for as low as $15, but a game-quality ball costs anywhere between $20-$60. A ball with advanced construction and premium designs can cost over $150.

Adidas soccer ball FAQ

What makes a ball high quality?

A. The highest quality balls are made with synthetic leather, have polyurethane covers and meet FIFA’s standards for circumference, weight, bounce and water absorption.

Is it necessary to wash a soccer ball?

A. No, but it’s a good idea to wipe it down after a game or practice since debris can stick to it. It doesn’t make a huge difference, but you can control a ball with minimal dirt on its surface more easily.

What’s the best Adidas soccer ball to buy?

Top Adidas soccer ball

Adidas Conext21 League Soccer Ball

What you need to know: This ball meets the standards for circumference, weight, and bounce, so it’s FIFA quality certified and suitable for all competitions.

What you’ll love: You’ll get a better touch on the ball and be able to control it more easily, thanks to its seamless surface and minimal water absorption. It’s ideal for training sessions but durable enough for games as well.

What you should consider: It’s only available in one color style.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Adidas soccer ball for the money

Adidas Starlancer V Club Soccer Ball

What you need to know: It’s a durable training ball that’s perfect for recreational use and is a bargain at its low price point.

What you’ll love: Its machine-stitched construction provides superior durability and better touch control. It’s built to withstand several hours of shooting and dribbling drills without losing its shape, thanks to its butyl bladder for optimal air retention.

What you should consider: It comes with two stickers that leave behind residue that can be hard to remove once the stickers are peeled off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Adidas Messi Club Soccer Ball

What you need to know: It’s the perfect ball for Lionel Messi fans as it has an FC Barcelona color scheme and a design inspired by the prolific Argentinian forward.

What you’ll love: This ball looks fantastic and has a durable TPU cover making it ideal for training and games. It holds air well, and its smooth surface allows for a softer touch. Also, it’s available in a lavish royal gold color and design.

What you should consider: It’s suitable for training and games, but it’s not as durable as other balls.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

