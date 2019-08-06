Snow Sports

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
17°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
Crime
Education
Business
Press Releases
Rochester Rundown
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
How to play fantasy curling: Rules, Olympic predictions with Ken Pomeroy
Video
Top Stories
How Google, Snapchat led police to teens in deadly arson
Video
Holocaust novel ‘Maus’ banned in Tennessee school district
More than 70M prep for 'bomb cyclone' winter storm
Human chain formed to help after Pittsburgh bridge collapse
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
High School Huddle
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Roundball Roundup
The Big Game
Sports Video
China 2022
Top Stories
How to play fantasy curling: Rules, Olympic predictions with Ken Pomeroy
Video
Top Stories
Ellie Bergin’s 27 points pushes Sutherland past Thomas
Video
Elite save highlights this week’s Section V Best
Video
Schroeder and McQuaid hockey play to hard-fought tie
Video
High School Huddle: Big upsets in basketball, amazing hockey saves, wrestling team championships
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
How to play fantasy curling: Rules, Olympic predictions with Ken Pomeroy
Video
Top Stories
How Google, Snapchat led police to teens in deadly arson
Video
Top Stories
What's after omicron? WHO gives insight
Video
RPD officer hospitalized after patrol vehicle involved in crash
Brighton schools go remote Friday for reassessment after ‘significant’ absences due to COVID
Video
Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, January 28
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Travel
Development
Arts
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Trending
Songs From Studio B
Community
Community
Contests
Calendar
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Crime Tracker
Why ROC
Friend For Life
Be Inspired
Best Reviews
First Responders Spotlight
Remarkable Women 2022
Black History Month
What’s Good
Top Stories
Greece Ridge Malls get a new restaurant, Taichi Iron BBQ Grill & Bar
Gallery
Top Stories
RPO receives $150,000 through American Rescue Plan
A national Lego convention coming to Rochester’s Main Street Armory in April
Video
Songs from Studio B: Boy Jr.
Video
WATCH: Foodlink’s Nourishing Lives Fundraising Special
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Career Connection
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Snow Sports
Best women’s ski gloves
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Syracuse woman hits NYSP patrol car
Elderly woman killed by car backing out of Brighton driveway in ‘tragic accident’
Video
Weather forecast: Temperatures drop through the morning ahead of a frigid weekend
Video
Farewell to The Bayside Pub, a community staple for nearly 40 years
Video
Rochester police recover ghost gun after traffic stop for driver with suspended license
Human chain formed to help after Pittsburgh bridge collapse
Ontario man dead after crashing into tree in Palmyra
Greece Ridge Malls get a new restaurant, Taichi Iron BBQ Grill & Bar
Gallery
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Temperatures drop through the morning ahead of a frigid weekend
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center