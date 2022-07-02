ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from Fleet Feet and YellowJacket Racing announced Saturday they are hosting two races Monday to celebrate the Fourth of July: the Brighton 4th of July 5K and the Fleet Feet Firecracker 4 Mile in Fairport.

Officials said the Fleet Fire Firecracker 4 Mile, formed in 1976, will take athletes around the Village of Fairport before finishing at Perinton Park before the Fourth of July parade begins.

Officials are excited to announce that the participants of the race are 50% men and 50% women, which contrasts the 1976 race that had few women participating in the event.

David “Boots” Boutillier, the founder of YellowJacket Racing said he had been producing the race since 1998 and had seen the race evolve in various forms.

“This was my first race to produce when I started YellowJacket Racing in 1998,” said Boots. “Since then we have seen this event as a 5 miler, 4 miler and last year was a 5K. So glad to have the 4 miler back.”

The Brighton July 4th 5K will be hosted at Meridian Centre Park for the second year. Organizers said that the course will travel partially near the canal and partially through the park, with the finish line at the park. Participants will then get to enjoy festivities in the park that evening, such as music and fireworks.

Officials said people who wish to participate in either race can sign up on YellowJacket Racing’s website.