PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Town of Pittsford announced they will celebrate the launch of the town’s new handicap-accessible kayak launch on Monday, July 11.

Town officials said the new launch is convenient for kayakers with limitations on their mobility. Pittsford town supervisor Bill Smith said it’s designed to make it easier for anyone to get in the water and enjoy the canal.

“The gangway and docking area are appropriately sloped for wheelchair use. Guiderails and handrails make the launch easy to navigate,” Smith said. “The launch also includes a nylon kayak slide to provide access and stability when launching and docking.”

Smith added that the project was worth the three years of effort and thanked everyone involved in the contribution to the project.

Officials said the launch is located on the canal path in front of the Pittsford Sewer Department. Handicap parking is available.