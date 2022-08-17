PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Perinton opened six new pickleball courts at Fellows Road Park on Wednesday, alongside two refinished tennis courts. Town officials said that these are the first official outdoor pickleball courts in Perinton.

The project aimed to reconfigure two of the park’s four tennis courts into six pickleball courts, while resurfacing and upgrading the two remaining tennis courts.

Town Supervisor Ciaran Hannah was joined by town officials and Recreation and Parks staff members at a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the eight courts, saying that pickleball — a hybrid of badminton, ping-pong, and tennis — is becoming increasingly popular.

“Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the nation and one of the most popular activities in the Perinton Community Center,” said Hanna. “Our community is known for our outstanding recreation opportunities, and we are proud to add outdoor pickleball courts to the list.

According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, pickleball was named the fastest growing sport in the U.S. and has 48.8 million players throughout the nation.