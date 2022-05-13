Which Under Armour golf shoes are best?

Under Armour began as an apparel company but quickly grew and started making golf shoes in 2016. To set itself apart, it worked with renowned bio-mechanist Jean-Jaques Rivet to create a biometrically proven traction system to give its golf shoes a superior grip.

Known for making quality, comfortable golf shoes, Under Armour has made a name for itself in the golf world. They now make a variety of golf shoes, but the best are Under Armour Men’s HOVR Forge RC Spikeless Golf Shoes.

What to know before you buy Under Armour golf shoes

Spikes vs. spikeless

For a long time, golf shoes only came with spikes, but in 2010 spikeless golf shoes hit the market and have grown in popularity. Finding the right pair for you depends on your preference and needs. Here’s the difference:

Spikes : These have cleats and generally provide more traction and stability, especially in wetter conditions. Spikes tend to be more popular with the pros. Beginners should start with spikes to provide a sturdy foundation when learning the mechanics of a golf swing.

: These have cleats and generally provide more traction and stability, especially in wetter conditions. Spikes tend to be more popular with the pros. Beginners should start with spikes to provide a sturdy foundation when learning the mechanics of a golf swing. Spikeless: These have rubber studs. These have evolved in recent years to provide traction rivaling that of traditional spikes. The biggest appeal is convenience because you don’t have to change out of spikeless shoes to head into the clubhouse. Most spikeless shoes also tend to be more comfortable and are easier on the feet.

Style

Most golf shoes used to be black and white wingtips or saddle shoes, but as the sport evolved, so have the style of shoes. You can still purchase these throwback styles, but most golf shoes today resemble athletic or running shoes. They are designed to improve traction, comfort and support.

What to look for in quality Under Armour golf shoes

Rotational resistance traction

You can have the best golf clubs, but it won’t matter if you can’t plant your feet firmly on the ground. This Under Armour signature technology creates traction through both horizontal and vertical resistance. It keeps the feet stable for the duration of the swing, which leads to more power and control.

Waterproofing

Even if it’s not raining, it gets wet out on the golf course, especially if you play early when the grass is wet from the dew and sprinklers. Most Under Armour golf shoes are waterproof and water-resistant to keep your feet dry for all 18 holes.

Molded EVA footbed

Under Armour’s unique footbed molds to your foot for an improved fit so you won’t slip as easily when out on the course. The molded heel is anatomically designed to be more comfortable from the moment you slip them on until you take them off at the end of the round.

How much you can expect to spend on Under Armour golf shoes

It depends on the size and style, but men’s Under Armour golf shoes cost between $100-$200. They don’t make as many women’s and kids’ golf shoes, but those are slightly less expensive and start at around $70.

Under Armour golf shoe FAQ

Do I need to wear golf shoes to play golf?

A. Technically, no. You can play the actual game in any pair of shoes. However, some clubs might have a strict dress code and not let you on the course without proper attire, including golf shoes. As you improve, every detail helps, and the right equipment can provide the foundation needed to lower your score.

How do I clean Under Armour golf shoes?

A. You always want to follow the washing instructions for each pair of golf shoes, but most shoes can be hand-washed with a cloth and warm soapy water. Some pairs can go in the washing machine in a washing bag and on the gentle cycle. How you care for your shoes is also important. You don’t want to keep your shoes in your car because they can be exposed to extreme heat or cold. You can help your shoes maintain their structure by using shoe trees between rounds.

What are the best Under Armour golf shoes to buy?

Top Under Armour golf shoes

Under Armour Men’s HOVR Forge RC Spikeless Golf Shoes

What you need to know: This shoe gives you the feeling and traction you get wearing spikes, but in a comfortable spikeless shoe.

What you’ll love: The extra-soft cushion supports your feet for hours when walking out on the course. They come with the signature Rotational Resistance Traction that keeps your feet firmly planted when swinging in any condition. They are also waterproof but light and breathable. They come in two color combinations and start at size 7 and go up to 14.

What you should consider: A small number of customers have found the waterproofing unsatisfactory.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Under Armour golf shoes for the money

Under Armour Men’s Draw Sport Spikeless Golf Shoe

What you need to know: These are made with a durable microfiber leather upper and a waterproof wet treatment to keep your feet dry for the entire round.

What you’ll love: The midsole is made from compression-molded foam for a light, breathable and comfortable fit. These spikeless shoes are flexible and easy on the feet, but they still have the grip of traditional spikes, so traction is not compromised.

What you should consider: Some customers feel these shoes run small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Under Armour Women’s Fade RST Golf Shoe

What you need to know: These durable and waterproof golf shoes with replaceable spikes were made to last.

What you’ll love: The molded EVA footbed and midsole form to your feet for a comfortable and breathable fit. The Rotational Resistance Traction provides extra grip, so you remain firmly planted on the ground during every swing, while the integrated lacing system helps to further secure the shoe.

What you should consider: Some customers have found these shoes to be too big and clunky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

