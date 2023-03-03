ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tik Tok has been the center of controversy following lawsuits over privacy regulations of the app on government devices.

The app allows users to upload videos and share with people around the globe.

But as harmless as it seems, the app is actually vulnerable, and your private information could be too.

Tik Tok emerged during the pandemic when many users were at home, craving something new and exciting.

Cybersecurity Expert Ahmed Hamza says little do people know how much data the app is able to collect. He says it has access to your pictures, contacts, email addresses, children’s phone numbers, and more.

Tik Tok is owned by Chinese company ByteDance which is not affiliated with their government. However, that doesn’t mean it can’t be obtained by them.

“They’re vulnerable to their own government. If they’re asked to hand over data and they need to comply with that, they will comply,” Hamza says.

Now Tik Tok has made changes to its settings in an effort to protect kids under 18, by limiting the amount of time they are spending on the app.

This may be better for their mental health but may not keep them safe.

Hamza says leaving a child to use social media like Tik Tok can be dangerous for their security on an environment that is open to the world.

“It’s the equivalent of letting them try to walk home alone in the dark in Gotham City.” Hamza says.

That’s because they’re being exposed to potentially dangerous users and material.

Hamza’s best advice to protect both children and adults using TikTok, and other forms of social media is to be careful with what you allow the app to take.

Most apps ask for your permission to access your contacts, camera, and microphone and this can open it up to constantly monitoring your information. Hamza says you should be frugal with what information you give your phone apps access to.

Hamza also says to protect your password when using social media, you should never use the same password twice and should write it down on paper. He recommends instead of using letters, numbers, and symbols, you should try long phrases, as it’s a harder code to crack.