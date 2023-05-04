ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many of us have heard about AI technology making its way into our everyday lives.

From kitchen gadgets to writing tools, some argue that this technology makes life easier. But others are left asking, is it dangerous?

Snapchat recently unveiled its own AI program — a bot that will spark up a conversation and answer any questions you may have.

The tech does have access to user’s location and data. Some parents we spoke to say this program raises concerns over the safety of their kids.

But experts note the AI shouldn’t do any harm, as long as you are vigilant about what information you are sharing.

“Certainly, I feel like the AI that’s built into Snapchat isn’t going to cross any massive boundaries that it shouldn’t,” Nazareth College Director of the Insititute of Technology, AI, and Society Jeffrey Allan told News 8. “However, it’s just the type of information that we teach our children to not give away to begin with, that’s the type of things we should be concerned about. And would be just best practice just going forward here with social media.”

Experts suggest having your kids turn off their location sharing on apps like Snapchat and be sure not to give out personal facts like your address, or financial records. All content shared with Snapchat’s AI is stored until the user deletes it.