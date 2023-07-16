ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When winter clears and summer arrives, some homeowners enjoy perfecting their lawn for their next event. Others, on the other hand, dread it.

But what if you could hire a verified professional to do the dirty work for you? That’s what co-founder Gene Caballero says was the idea behind “GreenPal” — an app that allows users a variety of lawncare services offered by verified people year-round.

“Anything outside of the home can be done,” Caballero said. “If the homeowner needs mulch, weeds pulled, shrub pruning, fences being built, and also snow in the wintertime.”

Caballero says the idea came to him after college while working in sales — and just after buying his first home.

“I was kind of privy to newer technologies like Uber, Lyft, Airbnb, and knew that someone who going to summon a stranger or allow a stranger to stay in their house for extra money, would do the same with home services,” Caballero said.

Homeowners interested in receiving lawncare services can visit GreenPal’s website or download their mobile app. Once they enter the address of the property they would like serviced and the day they would like it done, pre-screened vendors in the area will be notified there is a new lineup for bid.

Caballero says vendors utilize Google aerial view and street view, as well as square footage to come up with their bids for properties.

Once vendors submit their bids, homeowners can choose who they would like to complete the services by reviewing factors such as ratings, reviews, and price.

Caballero emphasizes how once a bid is submitted by a vendor, that is the price the homeowner will pay.

“There’s a big thing on junk fees right now,” Caballero said. “Homeowners don’t pay any junk fees. Like, when you order a hamburger on [a delivery service,] it’s $12, then when it gets to you, it’s $25. There are no convenience fees or any added surprises. If a homeowner is quoted $50, that’s what they pay.”

All vendors who are interested in joining GreenPal must go through a vetting process, according to Caballero. He says they are required to be/have the following:

At least 18 years of age

A valid driver’s license

A valid bank account

A valid social security number

Must submit pictures of previous work and commercial grade equipment

Caballero says the main feedback they receive from homeowners is wishing the service had been around sooner.

“I think the consumer mindset has kind of shifted to where things like GreenPal instant services are just expected these days,” Caballero said. “The main thing we hear from homeowners is ‘Why wasn’t this done five years ago?'”

GreenPal is the first true operating system for the landscaping professional, according to Caballero. He says while homeowners benefit, vendors are able to grow their business as well through the platform.

Area homeowners interested in receiving a quote for their lawncare needs, click here.