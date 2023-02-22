ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The power supply for some of your most-used electric devices could cause your next emergency.

A fire Tuesday on Radio Street was revealed to be caused by a lithium battery inside a hoverboard after it failed to properly power the device.

Christopher Martin with the Brockport Fire District told News 8 lithium-ion batteries have been on the mind of responding firefighters for years.

“Since the advent of the first electric vehicle and the more prevalent lithium-ion batteries, with them coming into more prevalence, there is going to be more of them on the road,” Martin said. “There’s going to be more of them involved in accidents.”

According to New York State Fire Prevention and Control (NYSFPC), lithium-ion — or li-ion — batteries supply power to multiple types of devices such as smart phones, laptops, scooters, smoke alarms, and cars.

Since these are easily rechargeable, they have the highest energy density of any battery technology, which means they are able to pack more power into a smaller space.

The NYSFPC says there are multiple warning signs to note if a lithium battery in your device is damaged:

Heat: If your device’s battery feels hot to the touch, there is a good chance the battery is defective and at risk to start

Swelling and/or Bulging: If your battery looks swollen or appears to be bulging, stop using it immediately. Other lumps or leakage from the device are also signs to not use the device.

Noise: hissing, cracking, or popping sounds

Odor: Any strong or unusual odors from the device is a bad sign. Li-ion batteries emit toxic fumes when they fail

Smoke: If your device is smoking, a fire may have already started

There are multiple ways to prevent a battery fire, according to the NYSFPC:

Following the device manufacturer’s instructions for charging, use, and storage

Avoid knockoffs and ensure the equipment has undergone third party testing

Only replace batteries and chargers with ones specifically designed for your device

Do not charge a device under your pillow, on your bed, or on a couch

Take your device off the charger once it is fully charged

Keep batteries at room temperature. Do not place devices or batteries in direct sunlight

If you are noticing one of these warning signs with a battery inside of one of your devices, move the device away from anything that can catch fire, and call 911.