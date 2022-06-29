Which no-pull dog harness is best?

Some dogs just don’t understand that they’re hurting themselves when they pull on a leash attached to their collar. Whether you plan on trying to train them out of pulling or not, having a no-pull dog harness for them is a much safer and healthier alternative to attaching leashes directly to a collar.

The best no-pull dog harness is the 2 Hounds Design Freedom No-Pull Dog Harness. It has four adjustable points and comes in 19 colors.

What to know before you buy a no-pull dog harness

Padded vs. strapped chests

Some no-pull dog harnesses have padded chest plates while others just use straps.

Padded chests more evenly spread the pressure of pulling across a wider area and are also less likely to cause chafing. However, some chest pieces can be high enough to reach the lower throat — especially if it doesn’t fit properly.

Size

For a no-pull dog harness to work as intended, it must fit properly. Most harnesses come in multiple sizes and have detailed measurement charts to simplify ordering. Always double-check the fit before going on your first walk.

D-rings

No-pull dog harnesses place the D-ring squarely in the center of the chest as opposed to the back like regular dog harnesses. That said, some no-pull harnesses also have back D-rings so that you can use a double-ended leash for extreme pull prevention. You could also use the back D-ring alone to make it function as a standard harness.

What to look for in a quality no-pull dog harness

Adjustable sizing

In order to ensure a proper fit, the best no-pull dog harnesses have multiple size adjustment points. The easiest way to adjust it is when it’s already on your dog. Keep tweaking until it fits snugly with just enough space for you to slip one finger between it and your dog.

Padding

There’s a higher risk of chafing if you like to go on long walks. As such, the best no-pull dog harnesses have some padding or at the very least a softer material covering any straps’ undersides.

Buckles

The best no-pull dog harnesses use buckles to make putting them on and taking them off much easier. Most buckles also serve as a size adjustment point.

How much you can expect to spend on a no-pull dog harness

They can cost as little as $10 or as much as $50. Basic harnesses cost $15 or less. More comfortable options only cost $20-$30. The most durable and premium options cost $30-$50.

No-pull dog harness FAQ

Should I order a no-pull dog harness based on breed or measurements?

A. It’s always best to order a no-pull dog harness based on your dog’s measurements over any other method. However, not all harnesses have sizing charts based on measurements. Instead, they could use weight, breed or one specific measurement. In these cases, you can order the two most likely to fit sizes and return the lesser one later.

Why are no-pull dog harnesses safer than collars?

A. It’s all about the throat. If your dog is prone to pulling and your leash is attached to its collar, the collar can choke the dog and damage its throat over time. No-pull harnesses place the force of the pulling across the chest so the force is safely spread out.

Keep in mind that an improper fit can let the harness ride up on the chest and reach the lower throat. This puts your dog’s pulling force on the throat, so always make sure the harness fits.

What’s the best no-pull dog harness to buy?

Top no-pull dog harness

2 Hounds Design Freedom No-Pull Dog Harness

What you need to know: This is among the most adjustable harnesses, making it a great buy for any dog.

What you’ll love: It has four points of adjustability and comes in seven size ranges. It has D-rings on both the chest and the back and includes a dual-clip leash to connect to both of them for maximum control. It’s made of nylon and stainless steel for durability.

What you should consider: All the straps can get tangled up and make it hard to put on. The included leash is a little short.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top no-pull dog harness for the money

PetSafe Easy Walk No-Pull Dog Harness

What you need to know: This low-cost harness is perfect for taking less active dogs out.

What you’ll love: The limited amount of straps means the widest range of comfortable motion for your dog, plus the quick-snap buckles make putting it on and taking it off quick and painless. It comes in eight sizes and in plenty of colors, including red and black.

What you should consider: A few customers had issues with the thin straps causing chafing. Others had issues with larger dogs pulling with enough force to tear the D-ring off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Chewy and PetSmart

Worth checking out

Kurgo No-Pull Dog Harness

What you need to know: This harness has a bundle of useful features and extras.

What you’ll love: Buckles make it easy to put on and take off. It comes in five sizes and each has five points of adjustment so finding the right fit is a breeze. Included is a seat belt tether and it has reflective trims.

What you should consider: The padded chest can be a little big and heavy for smaller dogs, even in the smallest sizes. The straps can cause some chafing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

