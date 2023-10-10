BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

When it comes to cutting-edge, cordless, and efficient technology, Dyson stands as an industry leader. Their vacuum cleaners consistently earn top positions in our list of the best stick vacuums, with one of them being our “Best of the Best” recommendation. And while Dyson is renowned for its vacuum cleaners, they have expanded their offerings to include air purifiers and even hairstyling tools. Dyson products are characterized by their innovation, convenience, and, most importantly, exceptional performance.

As you likely suspected, such top-tier technology often comes with a premium price tag. Fortunately for you and your wallet, we are now witnessing incredible deals emerging during Prime Big Deal Days. These deals will help make your investment in Dyson’s products all the more worthwhile. To ensure you’ll be able to stretch your dollar further, we have curated all the best Dyson deals and discounts for Prime Big Deal Days.

Last updated on October 10, 2023, at 2:30 a.m. PT.

Dyson hair tools deals

Dyson blew our Test Team’s collective heads away with its iconic blow dryer, but you should know about their fan-favorite Airwrap styler and incredible Corrale hair straightener. Good news for you, these celebrity hairstylist-approved hair care products are as much as $100 off for Prime Big Deal Days.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer 25% OFF

The Dyson Supersonic, one of our Test Teams’ favorite hair dryers, is normally priced at a steep $400, but for Prime Big Deal Days the Black/Nickel variant is $100 off. With three customizable speed and temperature settings, it suits all hair types, offering protection against heat damage. Additionally, the hairdryer includes five magnetic attachments for various styling needs, ensuring quick drying, enhanced shine, and reduced frizz while maintaining hair health.

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener 20% OFF

Now is the perfect time to snag a luxurious hair tool at a discounted price: the Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener is currently $100 off on Amazon for Prime Big Deal Days, reducing the price from $499 to $399. This innovative straightener is designed to minimize heat damage compared to standard flat irons, and it offers cordless operation for up to 30 minutes, making it ideal for on-the-go use and travel. With its copper flex plates for even tension and three preset temperatures (330°F, 365°F, and 410°F), it’s versatile enough to create waves, curls, and smooth results.

Dyson vacuum deals

Over the last decade, Dyson vacuums have become fan-favorite floor cleaners for their stellar suction power, versatility and ease of use. Today, there are dozens of Dyson vacuums to pick from, ranging from lightweight stick vacuums to upright cleaners that vary in shape, size and power levels. For Prime Big Deal Days, you can expect savings of around 20%, so you can keep your floors spotless.

Dyson Outsize Extra Stick Vacuum 15% OFF

For buyers with large floor plans, consider shopping for the Dyson Outsize, which is currently 15% off for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days. The stick vacuum has a 150% larger bin and 25% wider cleaner head than Dyson’s other vacs, so you can cover more ground in less time without needing to empty the dust bin as frequently.

Dyson V11 Extra Stick Vacuum 13% OFF

The LED screen on the handle of this stick vacuum intelligently reports the vacuum’s power mode, remaining battery life, maintenance alerts and blockage reports. It has three intelligent cleaning modes based on the mess you’re picking up and the built-in Dynamic Load Sensor automatically switches between hardwood floor cleaning and carpet cleaning. This stick vac is currently 13% off from Prime Big Deal Days, and it delivers an impressive 60-minute runtime.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Stick Vacuum 18% OFF

Rather than having a trigger like almost every other vacuum in Dyson’s lineup, the V12 Detect Slim has a large power button that you press to turn it off and on, making it a more accessible product for people who experience mobility issues. Weighing in at just 5 pounds, it’s light and easy to handle, but still packs as much suction power as the Dyson V10. It also is equipped with a piezo sensor for measuring how much debris you are sucking up, and it comes with Dyson’s signature hair screw tool that works hard to eliminate pet hair on furniture.

Dyson V15 Detect Stick Vacuum 20% OFF

The Dyson V15 Detect offers unmatched cleaning power, extended battery life, and exclusive features like a laser dust-detection system. Lucky for you, it’s now available at a 20% discount during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. This vacuum excels in cleaning performance, especially in pet hair removal and fine dust extraction, rivaling even full-sized corded upright vacuums. While features like its detailed LCD display that informs you of the size (in microns) of the dust particles it collects may be considered overkill, the V15 Detect cleans like no other and is well worth its lower Prime Day price.

Dyson air purifier deals

Whether you suffer from allergies or hope to create a healthier environment for your family at home, we’ll help you find the perfect Dyson air purifier for your budget this Prime Day.

Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact TP7A Purifying Fan 33% OFF

The Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde fan and air purifier is currently discounted during Prime Big Deal Days, with the price reduced from $750 to $700. This model boasts a HEPA air-filtration system that can capture particles as small as 0.3 microns and is equipped to detect and remove formaldehyde from your environment. With 10 airflow speeds, oscillation options from 0 to 70 degrees, and programmable timers ranging from 15 minutes to nine hours, it offers versatility and a quieter operation than the competition.

Other Prime Day Dyson deals

