ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Music lovers across Rochester and Western New York had a variety of memorabilia to collect Saturday for the annual Record Store Day event.

Rochester’s House of Guitars Manager Aric Schaubroeck said multiple times a year, the Record Store Day company releases “rare” records that are only available on specific dates, exclusively to independent record shops.

“People are looking for that one record from their favorite band that they probably won’t be able to get tomorrow or another day because it’s only released today, you won’t have another chance to get it,” Aric said.

Aric also said the dedication customers have put in to elevate their chances of securing their most-wanted title. He says the event has gotten more popular as the years go by.

“People get excited and line up at 5 or 6 in the morning,” Aric said. “More people are buying record players these days. More people get put onto it. It’s getting more popular as we go along.”

Aric said trying to get a gauge on what people will want from the list as well as how many they are able to place an order for is essential in the preparation for Record Store Day.

According to Vice President of House of Guitars Bruce Schaubroeck, Saturday’s Record Store Day event offered over 1,000 limited and collectible titles this year that are exclusive to independent and family-owned record stores.

“These are super collectible items that people who like music would want,” Bruce said.

Titles this year, according to Record Store Day‘s catalog, included a Motley Crue picture disc vinyl of the album “Helter Skelter” and a Grateful Dead vinyl box set of their live performance at the Boston Garden in 1977.

Listeners of all ages could get in on collecting with releases such as Taylor Swift‘s “folklore: the long pond studio sessions,” The 1975‘s “Live With The BBC Philharmonic Orchestra,” and even animated star Peppa Pig‘s “Peppa’s Club: The Album.”

In addition to Record Store Day, House of Guitars also celebrated Fender Day — which highlights what Broeck says is one of the most “prestigious names in guitar, amplifiers, and speakers.”

Once a year, according to House of Guitars, the district manager of the Northeast region of Fender offers special pricing on products throughout the day — on anything from a ukulele to a bass guitar.

Various live bands from across Western New York performed at House of Guitars throughout the day, something Bruce says excites the music interest — and is a preview for what’s to come this summer.

“Once the weather warms up, we have that outside stage area where every Saturday, we have live music most of the day,” Bruce said.