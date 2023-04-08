ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the current eight-day weather forecast showing four days over 70 degrees, it may be time to start thinking about getting your lawn in shape for summer.

But with everchanging weather in the area, when is the right time to start spreading grass seed and fertilizer on your plants and yards?

Black’s Hardware Owner Liz Buckner says the prime time for grass seed and fertilizer to be spread is in the next few weeks.

“The best time to do it is when there’s not going to be any drastic temperature changes, more so, lower temps,” Buckner said. “If you know in the next couple of weeks when it starts to warm up, and the night’s not going to get so cold, that’s the best time.”

As for selecting the right type of product, Buckner says you can never go wrong.

“Grass seed is grass seed,” Buckner said. “The best thing to do with any kind of grass seed is to pick a week that is not going to have any drastic weather changes, and that you would have time to be able to water it for a good seven days.”

Buckner also suggests dedicating time to watering lawns and yards in the morning, rather than the evening.

“Evening time can cause some mold,” Buckner said. “If you do it and let the water go overnight, midday, if it’s really sunny out, it could burn the seed as well.”

For those looking to go the extra mile in perfecting their lawn, Buckner adds adding burlap or straw overtop of the grass seed.

Focusing in on fertilizer, Buckner recommends not using it simultaneously with grass seed because the fertilizer will burn the grass seed and the new grass.

Plants will be the better option to use that fertilizer with. Buckner warns to not use too much on your plants, at the risk of overfeeding them.

“You just want some of the fertilizer that has the plant food in it,” Buckner said. “You don’t want to use a lot of it either. A little bit goes a very long way. If you use too much, then it’s too much food, and too much stuff on the plant.”

Black’s Hardware is located in Irondequoit on East Ridge Road and offers local selections for grass seed.