Snow Tools

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
4°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
Crime
Education
Business
Press Releases
Rochester Rundown
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Sunday starts with bitter cold, a slow & brief “warm-up” on the way
Video
Top Stories
Donations help Pines of Perinton tenants after losing everything in fire
Video
How to stay warm if you’re getting hit by snowstorms
Feldman’s Favorites: Championship Sunday
Weekly overtime threshold moves to 40-hours in New York State for farm workers
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
High School Huddle
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Roundball Roundup
The Big Game
Sports Video
China 2022
Top Stories
Feldman’s Favorites: Championship Sunday
Top Stories
Roundball Roundup: January 28, 2022
Video
The Dream Catcher Foundation: Native professional athletes working to raise cultural awareness
Video
By making fun of Bills, Colorado police department encourages safe driving
How to play fantasy curling: Rules, Olympic predictions with Ken Pomeroy
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Sunday starts with bitter cold, a slow & brief “warm-up” on the way
Video
Top Stories
Donations help Pines of Perinton tenants after losing everything in fire
Video
Top Stories
Footage shows driver going wrong way on Las Vegas Beltway
Video
How to safely remove icicles from your home
Video
College student gets stranger's cremated remains in the mail
Video
Governor extends mask mandate; some say ‘ridiculous’, others say it saves lives
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Travel
Development
Arts
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Trending
Songs From Studio B
Community
Community
Contests
Calendar
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Crime Tracker
Why ROC
Friend For Life
Be Inspired
Best Reviews
First Responders Spotlight
Remarkable Women 2022
Black History Month
What’s Good
Top Stories
The Strong Museum unveils preschool expansion for Rochester students
Video
Top Stories
Wegmans donates $150K to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Greater Rochester
Greece Ridge Malls get a new restaurant, Taichi Iron BBQ Grill & Bar
Gallery
RPO receives $150,000 through American Rescue Plan
A national Lego convention coming to Rochester’s Main Street Armory in April
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Career Connection
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Snow Tools
How to stay warm if you’re getting hit by snowstorms
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Weather forecast: Sunday starts with bitter cold, a slow & brief “warm-up” on the way
Video
Driver in Brighton fatal accident ticketed with ‘unsafe backing’
Video
House deemed unlivable after fire on Comfort Street Saturday
Flying with weed: It’s OK to have this much marijuana in New York airports
Video
Weekly overtime threshold moves to 40-hours in New York State for farm workers
Feldman’s Favorites: Championship Sunday
Netflix’s top 5 TV shows and movies of 2021
Kirk Ashton, former Hilton principal charged with sex abuse, has court date rescheduled
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Sunday starts with bitter cold, a slow & brief “warm-up” on the way
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center