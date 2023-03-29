The oscillating saw is the most versatile tool you can get for DIY, here’s why

When it comes to taking care of business around the house, oscillating saws can’t be beat. These multipurpose tools can reach into areas larger ones can’t and have a surprising number of specialized uses that make them indispensable for professionals and DIY lovers alike. Once you use one, you’ll wonder why it took you so long to add it to your toolkit.

What is an oscillating saw?

Oscillating saws, sometimes referred to as oscillating multitools, use a rapidly moving attachment to perform tasks such as cutting or sanding. Moving back and forth at up to 32,000 revolutions per minute, the tool’s blade, sanding pad or other accessory focuses its power on a small area, making it ideal for doing jobs in hard-to-reach areas.

Oscillating saw uses

From drywall to hardwood floors, oscillating tools make it easy to saw holes through panels. Small or detailed sanding jobs: While an oscillating tool won’t replace your hand-held sander, its small pads and easy maneuverability make it ideal for sanding small areas or reaching into tight spaces.

What to look for in an oscillating saw

Best oscillating saws

DeWalt Oscillating Multi-Tool with Battery and Charger

This tool kit includes a battery, charger, carrying bag, two blades and an accessory adapter. An LED mounted on the tool lights up your work, and the brushless motor allows increased battery life.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Makita Lithium-Ion Cordless Variable Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool

This powerful oscillating tool weighs less than 5 pounds and has a slim grip for easy handling. It includes adapters that let you use attachments from most manufacturers, and the lock button prevents you from accidentally turning it off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Avid Power Oscillating Tool

With its included carrying bag and 13 accessories, this oscillating saw comes with everything you need to be a home-repair hero. It features a quick-change attachment system that lets you quickly swap out blades without needing a wrench.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Fujiwara Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit

This has six speed settings, letting you precisely adjust its power for the task at hand. It includes an array of sanding pads, blades and other items that are simple to attach and release with the pull of a lever.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Enertwist Oscillating Tool

You can use other companies’ accessories and attachments with this tool, thanks to its Universal Fit System. With four blades, a sanding base and 25 sanding pads, this oscillating saw can complement any tool collection.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Galax Pro Oscillating Tool

DIY enthusiasts will find a lot to like in this corded oscillating tool that accommodates blades, sanders and other accessories from a wide range of manufacturers. It turns on and off with the flip of a switch, and the metal gear head is designed for durability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

