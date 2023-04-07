Did you know your drill may be the most versatile tool in the garage?

Tools typically have a specific purpose. To get the job done right, you need the right tool. If you want to cut a piece of wood, you need a saw. If you want to drive a nail into a piece of wood, you need a hammer.

A drill is different because it can perform several tasks well. In fact, it may be the most versatile tool in your garage.

What is a drill?

A drill is a handheld tool that rotates a bit at a certain speed with a selected amount of force, called torque, to accomplish a specific task. Since speed and torque are inversely proportional, the faster the bit spins, the less force it has. Conversely, the slower the bit spins, the greater its torque. By using the right bit and setting the torque at an appropriate level, a drill can be used to perform a wide assortment of tasks.

8 things a drill can do

A drill’s primary function is to make a hole. This can be a tiny pilot hole or a hole large enough to install a doorknob. Fasten: If it requires twisting to tighten or loosen, a drill is the tool you want. It can drive screws, tighten bolts, install hooks and more.

Did you know they make long mixing attachments that fit into the end of a drill? If you have one, you can use your drill to mix anything from epoxy to paint. Sand: If you have a larger hole or a curved edge, simply attach a sanding drum to your drill and get a smooth, burr-free or splinter-free surface.

You can attach buffing pads to your drill to get a fresh-from-the-dealer shine. Clean: If you have a heavy-duty cleaning task, all you need is a cleaning brush attachment and you can get your chores done in a fraction of the time it would have taken to do them by hand.

If you have a heavy-duty cleaning task, all you need is a cleaning brush attachment and you can get your chores done in a fraction of the time it would have taken to do them by hand. Dig holes: An auger bit is an enormous drill bit that lets you quickly make holes in dirt. This is ideal for planting bulbs.

Different types of drills

A cordless drill can be used anywhere, but only lasts as long as the battery. Impact driver: An impact driver employs short bursts of rotational force to help you drive fasteners.

An impact driver employs short bursts of rotational force to help you drive fasteners. Hammer drill: A hammer drill uses a rapid hammering motion to help chip into tough materials such as concrete when you are drilling.

A hammer drill uses a rapid hammering motion to help chip into tough materials such as concrete when you are drilling. Right-angle drill: This drill is specifically designed for working in tight spaces, such as in a corner or near plumbing.

Best drills

Ryobi 5.5 Amp Corded 3/8-Inch Variable Speed Compact Drill/Driver with Bag

This lightweight corded drill has a 6-foot cord and a 5.5 amp motor. It features a 3/8-inch keyless chuck, for quick bit changes, and a variable speed trigger for control.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Black and Decker 20-Volt Max Lithium Drill/Driver

There are 30 accessories included with the purchase of this reliable drill/driver, ensuring you have everything you need to accomplish typical DIY tasks. The battery provides a long-lasting runtime while the soft grip reduces fatigue.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Black and Decker 20-Volt Max PowerConnect 1/4-Inch Cordless Impact Driver Kit

This high-performance impact driver comes with the essentials: tool, battery, charger and a screwdriver bit. It is lightweight, has a quick-release chuck and features a soft grip for comfort.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt Max Cordless Hammer Drill

The DeWalt Atomic cordless hammer drill has a mode selector so you can easily turn the hammer feature on or off. The shock-absorbing system reduces vibration felt by the user, and the brushless motor ensures efficient performance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Milwaukee M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 3/8-Inch Right Angle Drill

This drill is ideal for working in confined conditions. It has a built-in LED, 11 clutch settings and a fuel gauge that displays your remaining battery life.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

DeWalt 20-Volt Max Power Tool Combo Kit

If you need a drill and an impact driver, this set comes with two batteries, a charger and a carrying bag. The reliable tools feature ergonomic handles and a lightweight design for ease of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Drill Driver/Impact Driver Combo Kit

Both tools in this drill kit feature a built-in LED light, an ergonomic handle and a forward/reverse control switch. Besides tools, the kit comes with two batteries, a charger and a carrying bag.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

