Which stainless steel olive oil dispensers are best?

Peppery tasting and loaded with good-for-you fats, olive oil is one of nature’s greatest gifts to eaters across the globe. Whether you routinely use olive oil for cooking or save the best varieties of it for a final spicy swirl in soups, on pasta or in salads, the best stainless steel olive oil dispenser can help you cook (and eat) in style.

For holding larger quantities of olive oil while still looking great on the table, the Sumerflos Stainless Steel Olive Oil Dispenser is a good choice.

What to know before you buy a stainless steel olive oil dispenser

Capacity

Are you an adventurous home cook who uses olive oil regularly at the stove? You’ll want to look for a large-capacity stainless steel olive oil dispenser (or have to refill it more frequently). Consider dispensers that hold at least 3 cups.

For people who prefer to use olive oil only as a finishing touch at the table, look for a refined, smaller-capacity stainless steel olive oil dispenser. Tableside dispensers usually hold a cup or two of olive oil.

Whatever size you choose, make sure that you will use the olive oil in the dispenser in a few months. Otherwise, it will spoil in the dispenser and bring an off taste to dinner.

Type of dispensers

Stainless steel olive oil dispensers come in different types. An olive oil mister works well for those who want to limit oil intake while dressing their salad. The spray is pre-measured and helps evenly disperse the oil.

A stainless steel olive oil dispenser with cork bottle topper is also good for tableside dressing, but offers less portion control.

Finally, a stainless steel olive oil cruet features a long spout for pouring. The top is removable, but that is used only to refill the oil.

What to look for in a quality stainless steel olive oil dispenser

Drip-free spout

Some people like the look of a gracefully curved spout, but this type of spout can cause drips of oil to slide down your dispenser. Look for a drip-free spout with a sharper edge to minimize stray drips.

High-quality materials

Look for stainless steel olive oil dispensers made from either premium 18/8 or 18/10 stainless steel. These two types of stainless steel are durable and beautiful.

Finish

The finish of your stainless steel olive oil dispenser is largely a matter of preference. Stainless steel can be either brushed for a matte look, or it can be mirror polished. This ultra-reflective finish is beautiful at the table, but can be challenging to keep clean and shiny at the stove.

Air hole in the top

Some dispensers have a small air hole in the top. The air hole allows oil to dispense smoothly and at an even pace. No more surprising glugs of oil when you don’t want it.

How much you can expect to spend on a stainless steel olive oil dispenser

When looking for stainless steel olive oil dispensers, expect to spend between $15-$40.

Stainless steel olive oil dispenser FAQ

How do you clean a stainless steel olive oil dispenser?

A. Your stainless steel olive oil dispenser might need a little more attention than some other types of dispensers. Clean the inside of the dispenser with hot, soapy water and a bottle brush if you have one. Allow it to dry completely before replacing the cap. Some dispensers are dishwasher-safe, but check with the manufacturer. For the outside of the dispenser, use dedicated stainless steel wipes or cleaner to remove grease or grime. If you only use the dispenser at the table, you’ll most likely have less grime to clean than if your oil sits by the stove.

How long will olive oil last in a stainless steel dispenser?

A. Olive oil begins to degrade as soon as it is exposed to oxygen. The oil’s flavor will begin to decline over a month or two, and the oil will turn rancid. Stainless steel olive oil dispensers block the sunlight that speeds up this process, but try to keep the dispenser away from the stove. Heat speeds up the oil’s deterioration, too.

What are the best stainless steel olive oil dispensers to buy?

Top stainless steel olive oil dispenser

Sumerflos Stainless Steel Olive Oil Dispenser

What you need to know: This larger capacity dispenser is great for cooking but still looks great on the table.

What you’ll love: This olive oil dispenser features a drip-free spout design and comes with a dust cover. The handle is ergonomic for easy use, and it holds 3 cups of oil.

What you should consider: The shiny exterior shows every single smudge mark and fingerprint.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top stainless steel olive oil dispenser for the money

GM GMISUN Stainless Steel Olive Oil Dispenser

What you need to know: This stainless olive oil dispenser has a timeless design and holds 2 cups of oil.

What you’ll love: The mouth of this dispenser opens wide for easy refilling. It also features a no-drip spout and an elegant, classic design. This dispenser comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

What you should consider: This works best as a tableside dispenser.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kibaga Olive Oil And Vinegar Dispenser Set

What you need to know: This pair is a modern take on tableside olive oil and vinegar.

What you’ll love: This pair of dispensers makes it easy to dress your salad or add a final splash of oil or vinegar to dishes. Each dispenser holds almost a cup of oil or vinegar.

What you should consider: This dispenser is only useful for tableside dispensing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews.

