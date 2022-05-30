Trash Cans & Recycling Bins

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
84°
LIVE NOW
NY mayors host gun violence forum
Rochester
84°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
Economy
Crime
Education
Automotive News
Press Releases
Rochester Rundown
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Canandaigua man charged in S.C. child’s death
Top Stories
‘They lost him:’ USPS misroutes cremated remains
Video
Shanghai moves toward ending 2-month COVID-19 lockdown
Opa! Visitor’s guide for 2022 Rochester Greek Fest
NYC woman hears her brother’s killing over the phone
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
Orange Nation
College Sports
National Sports
Sports Video
Section V Best
High School Huddle
PGA Championship
Western NY PGA Tips
Top Stories
Red Wings comeback falls short Monday
Top Stories
Schroeder’s Molly Broccolo is our player of the week
Video
WATCH: Countdown to the PGA Championship at Oak Hill
Video
Wings take 5 of 6 from Syracuse with Sunday win
RNY FC dominant in 4th straight win
Video Center
All Video
Postscript with Adam Chodak
Rochester Rundown
What’s Good
Songs From Studio B
Kucko’s Camera
News 8 Specials
Sports Video
Press Conferences
Live
CBSN Live
Top Stories
‘They lost him:’ USPS misroutes cremated remains
Video
Top Stories
No bail for suspect accused of torching ‘Walking …
Video
Uvalde residents angry at school district’s police …
East Longmeadow veteran raises funds on horseback
Video
Memorial Day hits local beaches
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Travel
Development
Arts
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Tech News
Recalls
Real Estate
Consumer Reports
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Trending
Songs From Studio B
Community
Community
Contests
Calendar
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Festivals
Tourism
Friend For Life
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Destination NY
First Responders Spotlight
What’s Good
News 8 Celebrates
News 8 Celebrates Submissions
Top Stories
Fairport parade includes tribute to ‘Harmonica’ Pete
Video
Top Stories
Virtual diversity career fair in Rochester Wednesday
Local garden project feeds community, young minds
Video
New Philip Seymour Hoffman sculpture at Eastman Museum
Video
Cooper Deli in Irondequoit to close for good
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Career Connection
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Please enter a search term.
Trash Cans & Recycling Bins
This home composter will make scraps worth saving
Top Trash Cans & Recycling Bins Headlines
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
NYC woman hears her brother’s killing over the phone
RPD: 39 off-road vehicles seized in past 30 days
Cooper Deli in Irondequoit to close for good
Canandaigua man charged in S.C. child’s death
Michigan pastor travels to Buffalo to fill gas tanks
Illegally operated ATV crashes head-on into RPD car
Local man fatally shot while driving on Hudson Ave.
Gunfire hits occupied Rochester home